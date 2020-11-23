Last Updated:

'End Of An Era': President Ram Nath Kovind Expresses Grief On Tarun Gogoi's Death

President Ram Nath Kovind expressed grief on the demise of former Chief Minister of Assam Tarun Gogoi and highlighted his efforts in the development of Assam

Tarun Gogoi

President of India Ram Nath Kovind has expressed grief on the demise of former Chief Minister of Assam Tarun Gogoi. The president highlighted his efforts towards development and improving the law and order in the state. The Veteran Congress leader away on Monday at 5:34 PM after multi-organ failure at Guwahati Medical College Hospital. Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the demise of Gogoi while stating that "doctors tried their best."

The health condition of former Assam Chief Minister had deteriorated on Monday morning and doctors had said he was "very very critical".

Post-COVID complications

The octogenarian Congress leader had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 25 and was admitted to the GMCH the next day. After spending two months in GMCH for treatment of COVID-19 and other post-recovery complications, he was discharged on October 25, only to be admitted again on November 2 due to post-COVID complications and was said to be on non-invasive ventilation till his condition deteriorated on Saturday. He was then kept on six-hour dialysis on Sunday according to Sarma.

The doctors attending on Gogoi were in constant touch with a team from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) as shifting him in a serious condition was not a feasible solution. Several Assam leaders like Himanta Biswa Sarma, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, APCC chief Ripun Bora, CM Sarbananda Sonowal visited the leader, who remained unconscious.

PM Modi expresses anguish

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to express his anguish on the demise of the Tarun Gogoi. PM Modi also expressed his condolence to the family members and supporters of the veteran Congress leader.

Congress leaders express condolence

Several Congress leaders have expressed grief on the passing away of the veteran Congress leader who has been a three-time chief minister of Assam.

 

