'End Of An Era': President Ram Nath Kovind Expresses Grief On Tarun Gogoi's Death

President of India Ram Nath Kovind has expressed grief on the demise of former Chief Minister of Assam Tarun Gogoi. The president highlighted his efforts towards development and improving the law and order in the state. The Veteran Congress leader away on Monday at 5:34 PM after multi-organ failure at Guwahati Medical College Hospital. Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the demise of Gogoi while stating that "doctors tried their best."

Extremely sad to know of the demise of Shri Tarun Gogoi, former Chief Minister of Assam. The country has lost a veteran leader with rich political and administrative experience. His long tenure in office was a period of epochal change in Assam. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 23, 2020

He will always be remembered for the development of Assam and especially towards his efforts to improve law and order and fighting insurgency in the state. His passing away marks the end of an era. In this hour of grief, condolences to his family, friends and supporters. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 23, 2020

The health condition of former Assam Chief Minister had deteriorated on Monday morning and doctors had said he was "very very critical".

Post-COVID complications

The octogenarian Congress leader had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 25 and was admitted to the GMCH the next day. After spending two months in GMCH for treatment of COVID-19 and other post-recovery complications, he was discharged on October 25, only to be admitted again on November 2 due to post-COVID complications and was said to be on non-invasive ventilation till his condition deteriorated on Saturday. He was then kept on six-hour dialysis on Sunday according to Sarma.

The doctors attending on Gogoi were in constant touch with a team from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) as shifting him in a serious condition was not a feasible solution. Several Assam leaders like Himanta Biswa Sarma, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, APCC chief Ripun Bora, CM Sarbananda Sonowal visited the leader, who remained unconscious.

PM Modi expresses anguish

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to express his anguish on the demise of the Tarun Gogoi. PM Modi also expressed his condolence to the family members and supporters of the veteran Congress leader.

Shri Tarun Gogoi Ji was a popular leader and a veteran administrator, who had years of political experience in Assam as well as the Centre. Anguished by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of sadness. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/H6F6RGYyT4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 23, 2020

Congress leaders express condolence

Several Congress leaders have expressed grief on the passing away of the veteran Congress leader who has been a three-time chief minister of Assam.

Shocked to know about the demise of veteran @INCIndia leader and former CM of Assam Shri Tarun Gogoi Jee. The nation and Assam shall always be indebted towards your contribution and service. Tributes...



Condolences to @GauravGogoiAsm and family.



ॐ शांति! pic.twitter.com/qpi9ibufHD — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) November 23, 2020

Tarun Gogoi who rescued Assam from bankruptcy in 2001 and transformed the state during the 15 years he was CM, is sadly no more. He was a wonderful man, full of energy and ideas till the very last. I have many fond memories of working closely with him. He will be missed. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) November 23, 2020