'Nation Is Delighted:' HM Amit Shah Welcomes SC's Order Allowing Jagannath Rath Yatra

Welcoming Supreme Court's order allowing the Jagannath Rath Yatra to take place this year, Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated the people of Odisha and expressed that the entire nation is delighted with the decision. Taking to Twitter, the Home Minister praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for understanding and initiating consultations to ensure that the country's great traditions are observed.

Shah also informed that as per PM Modi's instruction, he spoke with Gajapati Maharaj and Shankracharya of Puri and sought their views on the Yatra. The Home Minister also stated that he spoke with the Solicitor General as well before the apex court's hearing on Monday. "Considering the urgency and importance of the matter, it was placed in front of a vacation bench of the Supreme Court and the hearing took place this afternoon, which paved the way for the important decision by the SC," Shah said.

Today is a special day for all of us, particularly our Odia sisters and brothers as well as devotees of Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath Ji. The entire nation is delighted by the decision of the Honourable Supreme Court to ensure the Rath Yatra goes on.



जय जगन्नाथ! — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 22, 2020

It makes me, as well as crores of devotees across India happy that PM @narendramodi not only understood the sentiment of the devotees but also initiated consultations which ensured that the great traditions of our land are observed. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 22, 2020

Last evening, as per the instructions of PM @narendramodi, I spoke to Gajapati Maharaj Ji (The King of Puri) and the respected Shankaracharya Ji of Puri and sought their views on the Yatra. This morning, on PM’s instructions, I also spoke to the Solicitor General. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 22, 2020

Considering the urgency and importance of the matter, it was placed in front of a vacation bench of the Supreme Court and the hearing took place this afternoon, which paved the way for the important decision by the SC.



Congratulations to the people of Odisha.

SC allows Jagannath Rath Yatra

A Supreme Court bench headed by CJI Sharad Arvind Bobde allowed the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra to take place in Puri, Odisha on June 23. However, the SC has stipulated certain conditions in this regard. It asked the Centre, the state government and the Temple committee to work in tandem to conduct the Rath Yatra.

Moreover, the apex court emphasised that there would be no compromise on the health of people amid the COVID-19 outbreak. It also empowered the Odisha government to stop the Yatra in the case of a public health emergency. About 10-12 lakh devotees usually gather for the Rath Yatra.