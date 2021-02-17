Tamil Nadu CM Releases Industrial Policy 2021; Assures 20 Lakh Jobs, 10 Lakh Cr Investment

In an attempt to attract investments worth Rs 10 lakh crore and create employment opportunities for 20 lakh people by 2025, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Paniswami released the state's industrial, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami released the state's Industrial Policy 2021. This policy released by the Chief Minister also talks about achieving an annual growth rate of 15 per cent in the manufacturing sector and increasing the contribution of the sector to 30 per cent of the state's economy by the end of the decade.

Tamil Nadu: CM EPS releases Industrial Policy 2021

According to media reports, 28 MoUs have been signed with a cumulative investment of Rs 28,053 crores, with an employment potential for Rs 68,775 persons. This investment includes various domains such as an electric vehicle, renewable energy, auto components, FMCG, industrial parks among others. Out of the 28 firms who have signed the MoUs, 10 firms are from abroad and some of the notable names include BASF Germany, Reckitt Benckiser UK, Flyjac Logistics Hitachi Transport system group Japa and Pegatron corporation Taiwan among others.

Meanwhile, big-ticket Indian investors include the TVS group, TATA group and Tube investment. After completing 4 years of being Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Edappadi Palaniswami inaugurated 8 completed projects at an investment of Rs 3,377 crores and employment potential for 7,139 people. Apart from this, the foundation stone was also laid for the four SIPCOT industrial parks, that would cater to the needs of automobile and auto components, food processing, engineering and textile sector.

N Chandrasekaran, Tata Group who had addressed the event virtually, lauded the Tamil Nadu Government machinery for enabling the conducive environment for business. Meanwhile, Venu Srinivasan, Chairman TVS Motors, said at the event that with the new industrial policy, Tamil Nadu will become a leader in emerging sectors like electronics. He expressed his happiness over the Tata group leading the effort.

Mega manufacturing, employment boost for TN as Palaniswami releases Industrial Policy 2021