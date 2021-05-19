EPS Urges TN CM Stalin For Aid To Workers As COVID Lockdown Sparks Migrant Exodus Again

Tamil Nadu's Leader of Opposition - the recently deposed now-former CM Edappadi Palaniswami - on Wednesday urged CM MK Stalin to provide relief assistance to all workers as a strict lockdown was in place in the state to curb the second wave of COVID. Thousands of migrant labourers queued up at the Chennai Central railway station to head back to their home states owing to the lockdown. Writing to CM MK Stalin, Edappadi Palaniswami urged the state govt to provide relief assistance to both registered and unregistered workers, including unorganized workers during the period of lockdown imposed in Tamil Nadu.

CM Stalin allocates fund from CMPRF for Remdesivir, anti-COVID drugs & O2 tankers

The Tamil Nadu govt earmarked Rs 25 crore each to procure Remdesivir & other COVID-related drugs and oxygen tankers. Making the announcement on Tuesday, CM Stalin informed that Rs 69 crore donations made been made so far to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund from which the Rs 50 crore has been allocated for procurement of oxygen tankers & the COVID related drugs. CM Stalin also ordered for necessary steps to be taken for the production of high-tech medical equipment, oxygen concentrators, vaccines and corona-related drugs in the state and to form industry joint ventures. Following the CM's announcement, Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) has reportedly expressed interest to provide support and assistance to the essential commodity manufacturing companies.

CM MK Stalin had announced on Saturday the state government's decision to launch an online portal via which Remidesivir drug can be procured by private hospitals as the state battles the second wave of COVID. The move came a day after CM Stalin had directed police officials to impose Goonda Act on those found hoarding Remdesivir drugs and selling oxygen cylinders at inflated rates. The new system to procure Remdesivir came into effect on May 18 and allowed a representative from the respective hospital to collect the drug once it has been allotted. Further, the govt order had stated that the Remdesivir drug must be sold at the price it was purchased from the state govt and said that only those in need will be provided with the drug.

Tamil Nadu's COVID situation

Tamil Nadu clocked 33,059 new COVID-19 cases, including 12 returnees from various destinations, pushing the caseload to 16,64,350 while a record 364 deaths took the toll to 18,369, the Health department said on Tuesday. According to a medical bulletin, 21,362 people were discharged on Tuesday, taking the tally to 14,03,052, leaving 2,42,929 active cases. Chennai accounted for 6,016 new infections, totalling to 4,50,267 till date.

The metropolis also leads in the number of fatalities with 5,939 deaths. The number of samples tested in the last 24 hours was at 1,60,463, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2,54,33,956. Besides Chennai, Chengalpet added 2,299 cases while Coimbatore clocked 3,071 new infections followed by Tiruvallur (1,890), Erode (1,568), Tiruppur (1,561), Tuticorin (1,352), Tiruchirappalli (1,271) and Madurai (1,011) while the remaining districts clocked new infections in triple digits. Among the 364 deceased, 91 were without any pre- existing illnesses including a 27-year old man from Madurai who succumbed to the virus due to COVID-19 pneumonia, the bulletin said.