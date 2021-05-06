Estranged Brother Alagiri Says 'Proud Of Stalin's Win'; Backtracks 'You'll Never Be CM'

In a dramatic U-turn, DMK chief MK Stalin's estranged brother MK Alagiri on Thursday, tweeted that he was 'proud to see his brother as CM of Tamil Nadu'. Alagiri added that Stalin's maiden term will lead the way towards good governance. Stalin is set to take oath as CM on May 7 after DMK trumped the AIADMK in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu polls winning 133 of 234 seats, while the AIADMK won 66 seats.

Alagiri says 'proud of my brother as CM'

Recently in January, Alagiri took on his younger brother - DMK chief M K Stalin, proclaiming 'You will never be CM', at a public meeting in Madurai. Alagiri lashed out at Stalin saying that he was ousted from the party due to his scheming. Alleging that DMK has forgotten Kalaignar i.e. M K Karunanidhi, he told his supporters to accept any decision he will take regarding floating his own party. Alagiri, ex-Union Chemicals Minister, had sparked off rumours of a possible alliance with Rajinikanth and BJP, but later did no such thing.

They all schemed and removed me from the party - for putting posters (addressing me) as 'General Secretary'. For this, you will remove me? They keep putting up posters for you (Stalin) 'Future CM' - that will never happen. I don't wish to be CM, but you (Stalin) will never become CM. My supporters will not let Stalin be the CM," Alagiri had said.

MK Alagiri was expelled from DMK by his father Karunanidhi in 2014 over several criminal charges and also fell out with the Maran family - which owns the Sun network. The internal fights of the Karunanidhi family are an open secret and just one week after Karunanidhi's death in 2018, Alagiri had questioned the leadership of Stalin, despite his father choosing the latter as his political heir. He has since then maintained a low profile - politically.

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2021

Witnessing a triumphant return of the DMK, the Stalin-led party bagged 133 seats while its allies bagged - Congress (18), VCK (4), CPI (2), CPM (2) seats. The incumbent AIADMK was reduced to 66 seats while its allies won - BJP (4) and PMK (5) seats. Stalin, who has been patiently waiting to win the top post, launched a massive campaign, persistent social media campaign and major freebies if elected to power. In the past, the DMK had been the ruling party five times, during 2006-11, 1996-2001, 1989-91, 1971-76, and 1967-71.