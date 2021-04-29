Ex-Army Chief & Party MLA Gen JJ Singh Slams Punjab CM Over Dare To Navjot Singh Sidhu

After Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh challenged Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, former army chief General JJ Singh and Congress MLA Pargat Singh also joined the political turf. Their reaction came after CM Amarinder Singh dared Sidhu to contest polls against him from Patiala in the next elections. He also said that any sort of indiscipline within the party would not be tolerated. The Assembly polls in Punjab will take place in 2022.

General JJ Singh on Punjab CM

General JJ Singh slammed Punjab CM's remark in which he took a jibe at him over losing his deposit in the 2017 assembly elections. Taking it to Twitter General tweeted in Punjabi that can be roughly translated to, "It is no secret that the 2017 Assembly elections (Patiala and Lambi) were fixed. Times keep changing, don't forget you have also forfeited deposit from Patiala".

'You have lost Conscience': General Singh

"The whole Punjab is aware of the fact that you are in hand in glove with the Badals. In the 2017 elections, the Badals helped you under a conspiracy, the debt of which you are repaying by not taking action in the Behbal Kalan shooting. I have lost a mere election, but you (Amarinder Singh) have lost your conscience, " said the former Akali candidate.

Pargat Singh hits out at Punjab CM

Not only did Congress MLA Pargat Singh strongly criticise the Captain's statement on Sidhu, but while targeting the Captain said that the Chief Minister should conduct a survey on himself, then he will know where the Congress stands in Punjab today. Pargat said that the credibility of Congress in the state has not been very good.

Pargat Singh was part of a group meeting of 15 MLAs from Doaba convened on Wednesday by the Chief Minister of the state. He termed the High Court's decision on the SIT's report in the Kotkapura firing case as the 'weakness' of the state government.

Later while addressing media, the 2017 assembly elections were won in the name of the Captain, not the Congress. The conditions that have been created today is not good, because the government is busy covering up the matter. How will people get justice? Pargat clearly said that there is a lack of willpower in the state government. Captain Amarinder and Parkash Singh Badal are hand in glove. Who will break this perception? He has to break this perception.

Pargat further stated that the Captain should take responsibility for the High Court's decision in the Kotkapura firing case. whatever will happen in this case, the captain will be directly responsible for it.

(Image Credits: Twitter/ANI)