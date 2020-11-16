Ex-Bollywood Stage Designer Mukesh Sahani Sworn Into Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's Cabinet

Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani on Monday took oath as a Cabinet Minister in Bihar. Not many are aware that before joining politics, Mukesh Sahani was a successful Bollywood set designer.

At the age of 19, Mukesh moved to Mumbai and eventually became successful as a set designer in the television and movie industry. His company Mukesh Cine World Private Limited has worked on movies like Devdas and Bajrangi Bhaijaan among others.

NDA family will work together for progress of Bihar: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Nitish Kumar on taking oath as Bihar chief minister and asserted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) family will work together for the state's progress.

In a tweet, Modi also assured the JD(U) leader of all possible support from the Centre for the state's welfare.

"Congratulations to Nitish Kumar Ji on taking oath as Bihar's CM. I also congratulate all those who took oath as Ministers in the Bihar Government. The NDA family will work together for the progress of Bihar. I assure all possible support from the Centre for the welfare of Bihar," he said.

Nitish Kumar was on Monday sworn in as chief minister of Bihar for the seventh time in two decades at a ceremony in Patna which was attended by senior leaders including Union Home minister Amit Shah and BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda.

Bihar Assembly election

The 2020 Bihar Assembly election witnessed a voter turnout of 57.05% as against that of 56.66% in the 2015 polls. The polls turned out to be a nail-biting contest with NDA emerging victorious in 125 seats as against that of 110 seats won by the Mahagatbandhan. BJP, RJD, JD(U), Congress won 74, 75, 43, and 19 seats respectively.

With 4 seats each, VIP and HAM (S) had a crucial role to play in the ruling alliance breaching the majority mark. Similarly, AIMIM made a huge mark in Bihar politics as 5 of its candidates were declared winners. On November 15, the NDA unanimously elected Nitish Kumar as its leader, paving way for his 7th term as CM.

(with inputs from PTI)

