Ex-J&K Dy CM Pans Kejriwal; 'Don't Be Messiah Of Kashmiri Hindus, Pay Attention In Delhi'

After Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal enumerated four demands before the central government to improve the situation of Kashmiri Pandits, Jammu and Kashmir's former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta took a swipe at Kejriwal and stated that there is no need for him to become the messiah of Kashmiri Pandits and added that the central government is working to manage the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Kejriwal does not need to become the messiah of Kashmiri Pandits. The BJP government knows how to restore peace in the Kashmir Valley. It has been about two years since the abrogation of Article 370 in the Union Territory. BJP will make sure that peace and harmony is maintained there," he said.

'BJP constantly thinking about the welfare of Kashmiri Pandits'

Former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta lashed out at Delhi CM Kejriwal and apprised that he better concentrate on Delhi. He said, "The whole world knows that Kejriwal needs to pay attention in Delhi. Also, right after the AAP government came to Punjab, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had to be sacked. He (Kejriwal) should not worry about Jammu and Kashmir. There has been a competent government in Jammu and Kashmir in the last two years."

Questioning Kejriwal's style of politics and his tendency to raise issues only when the elections are approaching, Former Dy CM Gupta said, "Politically, perhaps Kejriwal has kept his eyes closed. He only opposes others and does not look inside his own style. It is not appropriate to talk like this on a national issue. Whenever elections are around the corner, he chooses to speak like this."

'Don't hold meetings, Act': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

During a Jan Aakrosh Rally on June 5 in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal took a dig at the central government and stated that the country needs action and not meetings. "Whenever there is a murder in Kashmir, it comes in the media: 'Home Minister called a meeting'.. and asked the government to inform the people about what plan the government has to tackle the Kashmir situation.''

The Delhi CM further said, "Kashmir was ours, belongs to us and will remain ours. Kashmiri Pandits were being forced to leave their homes, a repeat of what happened in the 1990s."

After the recent killings in Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha ordered the administration to house specific government employees and members of the minority communities in secure areas by June 6. The government had to take this step in the wake of the targetted killings of civilians in Kashmir. A total of 19 Kashmiri citizens have been killed only in 2022.

Image: ANI