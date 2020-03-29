Ex-NDA Minister Yashwant Sinha Slams PM Modi's 21-day Lockdown Call; Terms It 'Jail Hind'

Opposing the 21-day lockdown announced by PM Modi amid the Coronavirus (COVID-19), former NDA Union Minister Yashwant Sinha, on Sunday, tweeted cryptically that the lockdown was not thought out properly. He claimed 'Some people think before they act, some people think after they act, some people do not think at all'. He also defied the lockdown call terming it 'Jail Hind'.

Yashwant Sinha calls COVID-19 lockdown 'Jail Hind'

Some people think before they act, some people think after they act, some people do not think at all. Jail Hind. — Yashwant Sinha (@YashwantSinha) March 29, 2020

Estranged veteran

Sinha has often spoken against the Modi government's policies like the CAA-NRC-NPR, bifurcation of Jammu-Kashmir and took out a 'Gandhi Shanti Yatra' with NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar opposing CAA. Incidentally, Sinha had enjoyed portfolios like Finance and External Affairs in the BJP-led government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee of 1998-2004. Until his abrupt resignation in 2018 with a heavy heart against the Modi-Shah leadership, he was part of a political party that saw its meteoric rise on the plank of the Ayodhya movement. Curiously, he had also opposed the Ayodhya verdict calling it 'seriously flawed', but had appealed to the Muslim community to accept it gracefully.

Amid the rising Coronavirus cases in India, PM Modi, on Tuesday, announced a 21-day curfew throughout India starting at midnight on Tuesday. He said that 21 days were necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they are currently under curfew or not. As of date, 979 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) - 86 have been discharged and Maharashtra reporting the highest at 203. 25 deaths have been reported till date.

Stating that while India's economy will face a brunt, PM Modi said it was this responsibility to do this to save every Indian's life. Talking about how health experts stated that 21 days are necessary to ensure breaking the chain transmission, he said that 'India will be set back by 21 years if 21 days are not handled'. PM Modi has also launched the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund), where citizens can contribute to aide the government's efforts in supporting those affected by disasters - like COVID-19.

