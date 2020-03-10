Rebel BJP Leader Yashwant Sinha Wades Into MP Crisis; Reminds 'Bhakts' Of Maharashtra

Amid the massive political developments in Madhya Pradesh, former Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha on Tuesday hit out at his old party BJP for allegedly poaching ruling-Congress MLAs in the state. Taking to Twitter, Sinha stated that 'Operation Kamal' is a shameless attempt to subvert people's mandate. The former BJP leader added that this 'immoral' act should be condemned by all 'right thinking Indians.' He didn't quite account for the dissatisfaction of Jyotiraditya Scindia triggering the mass resignations.

Furthermore, in another tweet, Sinha also made a reference to what had gone on in Maharashtra:

OperationKamal is a shameless attempt to subvert people's mandate. Use if all kinds of power with the govt is behind the success of this immoral act. Shd be condemned by all right thinking Indians. — Yashwant Sinha (@YashwantSinha) March 10, 2020

Those bhakts who are reminding me of Mrashtra seem to have forgotten the sordid drama of the swearing-in of Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. That was operation Kamal which failed miserably. Also it was coming together of parties, not individual MLAs there. — Yashwant Sinha (@YashwantSinha) March 10, 2020

Scindia to join BJP & be named RS candidate?

In a sensational development minutes after Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia announced his resignation from the party on Tuesday, sources have said that Scindia will officially join the BJP in the afternoon. Sources further mentioned that in the evening BJP's Central Election Commission (CEC) will also announce Scindia as a Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh.

READ | Why Scindia Calls Resignation From Congress A 'path Drawing Itself-out Over The Last Year'

Further, sources said that to challenge the Kamal Nath-led government, BJP will demand a floor test in Madhya Pradesh Assembly on March 16. The Rajya Sabha election is to be held on March 26.

READ | Madhya Pradesh Crisis LIVE Updates: Scindia Resigns From Congress; Sonia Says 'expelled'

Scindia resigns

In his letter, Scindia mentioned that his dissatisfaction had built up in the past one year. He wrote to Sonia, "As you well know, this path that has been drawing itself out over the last year."

The Congress high-command had also attempted desperate overtures to Scindia, offering to meet his demands, whether they be a Rajya Sabha seat or the post of Madhya Pradesh Congress chief. However, Scindia appeared resolved. The day also falls on the 75th birth anniversary of Scindia's late father and former Congress leader Madhavrao Scindia.

READ | Scindia's Aunt Yashodhara Raje Played A Major Role In Resignation Decision: Sources

Tuesday's developments come at a time that the Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government appears to be on the brink, with the MLAs who are loyal to Scindia also resigning, their numbers posing a fatal threat to the maintainability of the Congress government. At the time of writing, 22 Congress MLAs in Bengaluru have already resigned, while 4 more are expected to resign by evening and join BJP, as per sources. Kamal Nath's entire cabinet resigned on Monday evening, in an apparent effort to create space for a rejig to placate the rebel camp.

READ | Scindia Effect? Sonia Gandhi Summons Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot; All Eyes On Sachin Pilot