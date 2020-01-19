Ex-Mufti Aide & FM Thanks Govt For 'no Deaths Since Aug 5', Denies Cong In 'new J&K Front'

Amid the 38 Union Ministers' visit to Jammu-Kashmir, Former finance minister of Jammu and Kashmir and PDP leader Syed Altaf Bukhari on Sunday credited the government and the people for ensuring no deaths during the ongoing lockdown in the Valley since the abrogation of Article 370. Bukhari met with the 15 foreign envoys who visited the Valley and had briefed on the current situation in Kashmir. Bukhari had been expelled from the party in January 2019 for alleged 'anti-party activities'.

Ex-PDP MLA thanks govt

“No one died after the abrogation of Article 370 in J&K. For this, the credit goes to the government as well as to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. I want to congratulate both of them,” said Bukhari to ANI.

Bukhari denies Congress allegations

Bukhari, who has been meeting with various political leaders in the union territory also denied coercing Congress leaders to joining the 'new political front' comprising of activists, journalists and local politicians in Jammu-Kashmir. He challenged Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to prove his allegation. He said that if proven true, he will quit politics otherwise Azad should quit from his position on moral grounds.

Current scenario in Kashmir

The Centre recently extended the NC patron Farooq Abdullah's detention was extended by another three months under the Public Safety Act (PSA). While several minor political leaders have been released from detention, prominent mainstream leaders - Mehbooa Mufti, Omar Abdullah, Sajid Lone, etc remained detained in Jammu and Kashmir till a date which the Centre claims will be decided by the local administration. Since the revocation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the State into two Union Territories, the Valley continues to be under lockdown, while the Centre is reportedly in talks with a new group of politicians in Jammu-Kashmir Valley to determine the political scenario.

While post-paid mobile services and landlines have been restored, the internet is still suspended, inspite of Supreme Court's order to review all curbs while terming internet as a 'fundamental right'. The J&K administration has agreed to set up 400 internet kiosks and have restored 2G internet connection in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur and Reasi. On the other hand, mobile internet was restored in Kargil district in the Union Territory of Ladakh in the last week of December.

