Kashmir To Have Functional Prepaid Voice Services, 2G Internet Active In Selected Places

The Principal Secretary of Planning and Development, Jammu and Kashmir, Rohit Kansal, on Saturday briefed the media about the internet and telecom connectivity in the Union Territory of J&K. He made a few major announcements stating that the voice and SMS facilities on prepaid services will be functional throughout the UT. However, the access to internet services will still be limited as the people of J&K will only be able to access 2G data on postpaid sim cards within the 10 districts of Jammu division and two districts of Kashmir division.

Rohit Kansal while briefing the media on the restoration of connectivity in J&K said, “Voice and SMS facility shall be restored on all local prepaid sim cards across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Further, in order to consider the provision of mobile internet connectivity on such sim cards, the telecom service providers shall initiate the process of verification of credentials for these subscribers as per available norms for postpaid subscribers. The internet service providers, both BSNL and private service providers, will provide fixed-line internet connectivity with precautions as already directed to all kinds of companies.

He further added, “Free 2G data services on postpaid mobiles for accessing whitelisted sites, shall be allowed in all 10 districts of Jammu division and to begin within the two revenue districts of Kupwara and Bandipur in the Kashmir division. Mobile internet connectivity shall, however, remain suspended in Srinagar, Budgam, Ganderbal, Baramulla, Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama. The telecom service providers are being issued instructions to operationalise the above direction immediately.”

Talking about the public outreach program, Kansal said, “As part of a special public outreach program, 36 union ministers are visiting Jammu and Kashmir this week, where they will participate in 60 public outreach programs through the length and breadth of Jammu and Kashmir. The visiting ministers will interact with the people and speak to them on the theme of development”.

“The administration has decided that there will 55 beneficiary-oriented schemes which will receive 100% coverage for all residents of Jammu and Kashmir. In addition, the focus will be on rapid infrastructure development, implementation of PMDP, flagship schemes, iconic projects, good governance, rule of law. Also, equal opportunity to all, rapid industrial growth with employment and rapid economic growth in all sectors of the economy, with a special focus on income enhancement for all,” he added.

