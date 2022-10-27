Ex-PM Deve Gowda Re-elected As JD(S) National President During Party Executive Meet

H D Deve Gowda was on Thursday unanimously re-elected as the national president of the Janata Dal (Secular), a post he has been holding since its inception in 1999, party sources said.

During the JD(S) national executive meet held today at JP Bhavan in the city, a decision to this effect was taken in the presence of 89-year-old Gowda and his son and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy.

All the executive committee members from various states unanimously decided to have Deve Gowda as the party's national president. Accordingly, he was re-elected to the top post of the party, a party office bearer told PTI.

According to him, party's state president C M Ibrahim, Kerala's Energy Minister K Krishnankutty, MLAs from Karnataka and Kerala, JD(S) presidents of 13 states, and various important office bearers were present.