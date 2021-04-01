Ex-Puducherry CM Narayanasamy Hits Back At PM's Criticism, Dares Him To Initiate Probe

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, ex-Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy rejected the allegations levelled against him by PM Modi ahead of the Assembly polls. During an election rally two days earlier, the PM alleged that Congress MLAs were "openly talking" about corruption "directly linked to the family of the former Chief Minister". Castigating the performance of the erstwhile Congress-led government, he also took a dig at Narayanasamy's decision to not contest the upcoming Puducherry Assembly election.

PM Modi had remarked, "I have had a reasonably long experience in politics. I have seen many elections. But, the Puducherry election 2021 is unique. Do you know why? Because the sitting Chief Minister has not been given a ticket". Putting the onus back on the PM, the ex-CM opined, If my family was involved (in corruption), then why didn't you say about this three years back? PM Modi can form a committee and investigate it. PM became the CM in Gujarat without being an MLA. So, he has no right to say this". READ | Cong's Narayanasamy rules out possibility of being Puducherry CM; says will work to strengthen party

Congress' woes in Puducherry

The crisis for Congress escalated in Puducherry on February 17 when Leader of Opposition N Rangasamy and 13 other MLAs called on Raj Nivas and submitted a letter saying that the V Narayansamy-led government has lost its majority owing to the resignation of four Congress legislators- A Namassivayam, E Theeppainjan, John Kumar, Malladi Krishna Rao and the disqualification of N Dhanavelou. Namassivayam and Theeppainjan have already joined BJP. On February 18, N Rangasamy, AIADMK MLA A Anbalagan and nominated MLA V Saminathan met L-G Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan personally and reiterated their request for the current government to prove its majority on the floor of the House.

Consenting to this demand, the L-G directed that a special Assembly session will be summoned only for the purpose of conducting the trust vote. Mentioning that voting must take place by show of hands, she made it clear that the proceedings shall not be delayed beyond 5 pm at any cost. The government's hopes were dented further as Congress MLA K Lakshminarayanan and DMK legislator Venkatesan resigned on February 21.

On February 22, the Congress-led government in the Union Territory collapsed as it had the support of only 12 MLAs in the 26-member Puducherry Assembly. The Congress-led Secular Democratic Alliance (SDA) cited the nomination of three BJP MLAs, threats of the probe by Central agencies and luring of some legislators to hold the Union government responsible for the government's collapse. Subsequently, President's Rule was imposed in the Union Territory. Puducherry will go to the polls on April 6 while the election results will be declared on May 2.