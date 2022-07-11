In a key development on Monday, Edapaddi Palaniswami was elected as the interim General Secretary of AIADMK ushering in a new chapter in the party's 50-year history. A long-time member of AIADMK, EPS was elected to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly in 1989, 1991, 2011, 2016 and 2021 and also served a year-long stint in the Lok Sabha. Besides being the CM of Tamil Nadu from 2017 to 2021, he has served the party in various capacities including that of Headquarters Secretary, Organizing Secretary and Propaganda Secretary.

At AIADMK's General Council meeting held at Vanagaram, a total of 16 resolutions were passed. This included the revival of the general secretary's post, enabling all primary members of the party to elect the general secretary which is expected in 4 months' time and the abolition of the posts of Coordinator and Joint Coordinator thereby lending a blow to O Panneerselvam. Moreover, a resolution was adopted demanding Bharat Ratna for Periyar, MGR and J Jayalalithaa. Additionally, a new post of Deputy General Secretary was created who will be selected by the General Secretary.

#UPDATE | Edappadi Palaniswami elected as AIADMK's interim General Secretary, in the General Council meeting in Vanagaram, TN pic.twitter.com/fhNfhRHrHc — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2022

Here are visuals from outside the General Council meet venue:

Leadership struggle in AIADMK

J Jayalalithaa's untimely demise on December 5, 2016, led to a vacuum in her party which was initially filled by O Panneerselvam. But, her close confidante Sasikala was elected as the General Secretary of the party and sought to take over as the CM of the state in February 2017. While Panneerselvam resigned from his post and backed her candidature, he subsequently rebelled against her. After the Supreme Court convicted Sasikala in the disproportionate assets case, her camp picked EPS as OPS' replacement

However, the AIADMK factions led by the then CM and Panneerselvam merged on August 21, 2017, and paved the way for the removal of Sasikala from the party. In the General Council meeting held on that day, the rules and regulations of the bye-laws were amended vesting the powers and responsibilities of the General Secretary in two new posts- Coordinator and Joint Coordinator. While three-time Tamil Nadu CM OPS who was made the Deputy CM was appointed as the Coordinator, EPS assumed charge as the Joint Coordinator.

EPS' appointment as the interim general secretary came after OPS lost the legal battle to stall the General Council meeting. While the Supreme Court on July 6 stayed an order of the Madras High Court dated June 23 preventing AIADMK from amending party bye-laws to enable unitary leadership, OPS moved the HC again in a last-ditch attempt to delay the meeting. While dismissing his suit today, a single-judge bench of Justice Ramasamy held that the meeting can be conducted in accordance with the law.