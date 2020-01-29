Expelled From JDU, Prashant Kishor Dares Nitish Kumar To Save His CM Seat In Veiled 'wish'

In his first tweet, after his expulsion from the party on Wednesday, poll strategist Prashant Kishor has dared JDU chief and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to retain the seat of CM in Bihar. He has also thanked him and said, "God Bless you." Minutes ago, in the biggest political twist, months ahead of Bihar elections, Nitish Kumar led Janta Dal-United (JDU) expelled its vice president Kishor.

Thank you @NitishKumar. My best wishes to you to retain the chair of Chief Minister of Bihar. God bless you.🙏🏼 — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) January 29, 2020

Additionally, the party also expelled spokesperson Pavan Varma who had earlier made a letter written to Nitish Kumar public and sought an "ideological clarification." The decision to expel Kishor came a day after Kumar warned Kishor that he has to be in limits if he chooses to be at the party. Responding to him, Kishor, who had joined JDU in September 2018 called Kumar a "liar". Nitish Kumar had also claimed that Kishor was inducted in the party on the reference of the then BJP chief Amit Shah.

READ: Nitish Kumar sounds ultimatum to Prashant Kishor: 'If you stay in JDU, be within limits'

Kishor, Kumar and Bihar

Kishor's induction in JDU as party's vice president in September 2018 raised many eyebrows. However, following his induction, the JDU fared extremely well in the Lok Sabha polls along with ally BJP, completely decimating Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD Kishor, a poll strategist heading a team called I-PAC, worked for Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's election campaign even as he held the post of JDU VC. The twist in the events came when his team was roped-in to assist West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for 2021 assembly polls.

READ: Prashant Kishor reminds Bihar's Dy CM of BJP's 2015 defeat amid tussle over seat sharing

Even as it stirred controversy and irked the ally BJP, Nitish Kumar had said that he does not interfere in Kishor's work. Kishor is currently working for Arvind Kejriwal for the Delhi polls. In the course of campaigning, Kishor has not only targeted the BJP but has gone on to question former BJP chief Amit Shah. Breaking his silence even as things seemed out of place within the JDU, Nitish Kumar on January 28 said that it was Amit Shah who asked him to induct Kishor in the party. He also issued an ultimatum to Kishor, saying "he may go wherever he wants but if he stays, he will have to be within the party limits."