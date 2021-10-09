External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar To Visit Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan And Armenia

The Ministry of External Affairs(MEA) on Saturday, October 10, informed that External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will be undertaking an official visit to Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Armenia. EAM Dr S Jaishankar will be on the official tour from October 10 to 13. The three-nation visit will give an opportunity to review the progress of India's bilateral relations with the three countries and exchange views on developments in the region.

EAM to visit three nations

According to the ministry, Dr S Jaishankar will be in Kyrgyz Republic on October 10 and 11, and will head to Kazakhstan on October 11. The Minister will be in Kazakhstan on October 11 and 12, and will head to Armenia on October 12. As per the Ministry of External Affairs press release, the visit will be an opportunity for reviewing the progress of India's bilateral ties with the three countries and share views on the developments in the region. The ministry further stated, "It will be a continuation of our increased engagement with countries in our 'extended neighbourhood'."

This will be Dr Jaishankar's first visit to Kyrgyz Republic as India's External Affairs Minister. During his visit to Kyrgyzstan, the EAM is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with his Kyrgyzstan counterpart, apart from calling on the Kyrgyzstan President.

According to MEA press release, several agreements and Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) are expected to be signed during the visit. During his visit to Kazakhstan, the minister will be attending the 6th Ministerial meeting of the Conference of Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Nur-Sultan.

Furthermore, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Kazakhstan Foreign Minister. Dr Jaishankar is also expected to call on the Kazakhstan leadership.

From October 12-13, EAM will be in Armenia, where he is scheduled to meet his Armenian counterpart. As per the MEA, this will be the first-ever visit of independent Armenia by an Indian EAM. Dr Jaishankar will also call on the Armenian Prime Minister and President of the National Assembly of Armenia.

Image: PTI