Fadnavis Condemns Arrest Of Rana Couple; Quips Why No Action On Mohit Kamboj's Attackers

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Devendra Fadnavis has condemned the arrest of Ravi Rana and Navneet Rana by Mumbai Police. Taking to the micro-blogging site, Fadnavis cited that no action was taken against attackers of BJP's Polkhol chariot and Mohit Kamboj, however, the Rana couple were arrested for planning to recite Hanuman Chalisa.

"Attacks on BJP's Polkhol chariot: Accused not arrested; Attack on Mohit Bhartiya: No case filed; Language to bury a woman MP 20 feet: not even a simple note; If Rana couple comes to recite Hanuman Chalisa: Direct arrest," Devendra Fadnavis said.

In a separate tweet, Fadnavis said that Shiv Sena is having fun with power. "But, the public is watching everything! Shame on you."

Mumbai Police arrest Rana couple amidst Hanuman Chalisa faceofff

Mumbai Police on Saturday evening arrested MLA Ravi Rana and his wife MP Navneet Rana for allegedly "creating enmity between different groups" amid high drama over Hanuman Chalisa. This development came hours after the couple called off their plan to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree.'

The Ranas were booked under IPC section 153 (A) (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), and section 135 of the Mumbai Police Act (violation of prohibitory orders of police), said an official of the Khar police station in western Mumbai.

Earlier, as Shiv Sena workers laid siege to the residence where the Ranas, both independent legislators from eastern Maharashtra, were staying and demanded an apology from them, police officials persuaded the couple to go to Khar police station with them.

Initially, the couple was seen arguing with the police, saying that they would not budge until criminal cases were also registered against Shiv Sena leaders who 'threatened' them.