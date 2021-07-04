Fadnavis Declares 'Shiv Sena Was Never Our Enemy'; Says Alliances Situation-based

In yet another friendly exchange, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis declared on Sunday that Shiv Sena was "never" an "enemy" of the BJP. Asked whether there is a possibility of the two former allies coming together in the future, Fadnavis said an "appropriate decision" will be taken based on the situation.

"We (Sena and the BJP) were never enemies. They were our friends and people whom they fought against, they formed a government together with them and they left us," Fadnavis told reporters when he was asked about a possible rapprochement with Sena. "There are no ifs and buts in politics. Decisions are taken as per prevailing situations," he added.

The declaration of friendship comes amid reports of dissent within the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra, fed by disputed remarks from leaders of ally Congress. However, there are also reports stating that the allies are trying to work things through.

Earlier this week, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray along with cabinet ministers Jeetendra Awhad, Dilip Walse Patil, and Aditya Thackeray. Before that, Thackeray had a one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which the Shiv Sena called a protocol and said it values personal relations irrespective of political affiliations.

On Saturday, Sena MP Sanjay Raut met BJP leader Ashish Shelar but denied rumours that it was a secret meeting. "The more such rumours spread, the stronger the MVA alliance will become," Raut said in an attempt to dispel speculation.

"We may have political and ideological differences, but if we come face-to-face at public functions, we will cordially greet each other. I have had coffee with Shelar openly," he added.

BJP-Sena relations

Recently, Shiv Sena has been warming up to BJP with Raut claiming that PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had never obstructed the formation of the Thackeray government which had baffled BJP Maharashtra. Assuring that Sena enjoyed good relations with PM Modi, Sena mouthpiece Saamana said the additional 30-minute meeting which Thackeray had with the PM will not 'change the Maharashtra govt'.

Last month, Raut praised former ally Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him the ‘top leader of the country' and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. Several leaders have speculated that the sudden ED scanner on Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, ex-minister Anil Deshmukh, and several other Shiv Sena leaders may motivate NCP or Sena to re-ally with BJP.