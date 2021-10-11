Fadnavis Fumes Over Maharashtra Bandh & BEST Vandalism; Calls It 'state-sponsored Terror'

Fuming at the state-wide bandh in Maharashtra, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, on Monday termed it a state-sponsored terror. Alleging that shopkeepers were threatened to shut shops by govt officials, he said that the Thackeray government was making a face display of supporting farmers. A 1-day state-wide Maharashtra bandh has been called by the state govt in protest against the killing of four farmers in Lakhimpur allegedly by Union MoS Ajay Mishra's son - Ashish.

Fadnavis: 'Bandh is state-sponsered terror'

"Lakhimpur incident is grave and UP government is taking action against accused. But this govt is not doing anything for the farmers who are dying here. When farmers are lathicharged in Rajasthan, they remain silent but for farmers' death in UP they will shut down entire Maharashtra. The way this Maharashtra Bandh was called for using 'state-sponsored terror' by threatening shop keepers, we condemn it. Help flood-hit Maharashtra farmers first, then do bandh," he said at a Mumbai press meet.

He added, "The stone-pelting on BEST buses and then the stopping of BEST buses is all planned. It as a planned conspiracy by BMC and Maharashtra govt. I request the Bombay High Court to take cognizance of this as the Supreme Court has prohibited such kind of bandhs. Maharashtra govt should compensate for the vandalism on BEST buses. This is a first time a cabinet which is responsible for the functioning of the state has called for a state bandh."

BEST buses vandalised

Bus services of BEST were closed in Mumbai after incidents of stone pelting at some places were reported in the wake of the Maharashtra bandh. Nine buses, including one hired on lease, were damaged in areas like Dharavi, Mankhurd, Shivaji Nagar, Charkop, Oshiwara, Deonar and near Inorbit Mall here early morning, said BEST. The BEST administration has called for police protection and buses will be operated from all depots after reviewing the situation.

Suhas Samant, a leader of the BEST Kamgar Sena which is affiliated to the ruling Shiv Sena, in a video clip on Sunday appealed to all the BEST employees to support the bandh. As the BEST buses and many of the traditional 'black-yellow cabs' remained off roads, there were huge crowds on suburban railway stations to commute by local trains, which were running as per schedule. In the morning, shops and other commercial establishments, barring those engaged in selling essential items, remained closed in Mumbai and neighbouring areas. The shops will reopen from 4 pm onwards. Four farmers and four others were killed in a clash between farmers and BJP workers in Lakhimpur. Three people including Ashish Mishra have been arrested by UP police.