Fadnavis Likens WB Post-poll Violence To 'state-sponsored Terrorism'; Decries Hypocrisy

Hitting out against the post-poll violence in West Bengal, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday described it as "state-sponsored terrorism". BJP, Congress, CPI(M), and ISF have been up in arms over the violence which has reportedly claimed 14 lives in the last two days. Speaking to the media in Nagpur, he claimed that there was lawlessness in West Bengal. Moreover, he questioned the silence of the "progressive" political parties on this issue.

Ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis remarked, "What is unfolding in Bengal is the death of democracy. It is state-sponsored terrorism. The arson and the manner in which BJP's male and female workers are being targeted after the elections indicate lawlessness. Every BJP worker of the country is standing in solidarity with Bengal. Those who call themselves progressive are quiet today. Nobody is ready to talk about this violence. This is politics of hypocrisy."

What is happening in West Bengal is called state sponsored terrorism. BUT why are the ones who call themselves ‘progressive’ not uttering a single word against such horrifying acts?

Interaction with media at Nagpur this evening on #BengalBurning pic.twitter.com/eg8jJ44kTz — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) May 4, 2021

Post-poll violence in West Bengal

While the Ministry of Home Affairs sought a detailed report from the state government regarding the "post-election violence targeting opposition political workers in the state", PM Modi called up WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and expressed his anguish at the law and order situation. While TMC attributed the deaths to "intra-BJP fights", Banerjee requested everyone to remain peaceful. Addressing a press conference a day earlier, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra opined that such scenes have never been witnessed in the country's electoral history.

Alleging that "Bengal is burning", he reckoned that TMC should show graciousness after winning the election. He extended solidarity with BJP workers and the 2.28 crore people who have voted for the party in the 2021 Assembly election. Patra remarked, "2.28 crore Bengalis voted for BJP. Is it not their democratic right to vote for a political party of their choice? Will Mamata-TMC govt take care of them? Do they have no democratic right?" Meanwhile, BJP president JP Nadda commenced his two-day visit to WB and met the families of the affected party workers in Pratapnagar, Beliaghata and Gopalpur.