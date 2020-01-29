The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

In Wake Of Govt Report, Fadnavis Recalls 'wider Public Interest' In Aarey Tree Felling

Politics

Speaking to the media, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis defended his government’s call to cut down trees in Aarey for constructing the Metro car shed

Written By Akhil Oka | Mumbai | Updated On:
Devendra Fadnavis

Speaking to the media in the national capital on Wednesday, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis defended his government’s decision to cut down trees in Aarey for constructing the Mumbai Metro 3 car shed. He cited the Bombay HC order which indicated that the Metro would be beneficial for the environment in the long run. Moreover, he claimed that 25,000 trees had been planted in Aarey to offset the negative impact caused due to the felling of approximately 2,185 trees.  

Read: 'Save-Aarey' Options Closing For CM Uddhav, BJP Makes Metro Appeal Claiming Rs 600 Cr Loss

Thereafter, he contended that tough decisions had to be taken for the wider public interest. Acknowledging the order of a government panel recommending Aarey as the best possible site for the construction of the car shed, he called upon the Maha Vikas Aghadi regime to re-start the work. According to him, this would help prevent further financial losses.  

Devendra Fadnavis remarked, “Our government created a record by keeping the aim of planting 50 crore trees in the state. When we realised that there is no alternative other than Aarey, then we planted 25,000 trees, which is way more than the number of trees at the location. Later, as per information, the process of planting 23,000 more trees commenced. While taking such tough decisions, we have to see the wider public interest. In its verdict, the High Court said that the carbon sequestration by the trees in their entire lifespan can be overcome by the Metro in 80 days. When we think about the environment, if the Metro will result in the conservation of the environment in a significant manner and reduce pollution, then tough decisions have to be taken. I expect that the government will make a decision in this regard.” 

Read: BJP's Kirit Somaiya Visits Metro Car Shed In Aarey, Questions State Govt's Stay Order

Read: 'Everyone Happy': Aaditya Thackeray Responds As CM Uddhav Halts Aarey Metro Car-shed Work

Alternatives ruled out 

On December 11, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government set up a committee to identify alternative land for the Metro car shed. This four-member panel was headed by Additional Chief Secretary (Finance). The other members of the committee included Principal Secretary (environment), managing director of Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC), and chief conservator of Forests, Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP). The report submitted by them observed that the two alternative places for the car shed were not financially viable.  

Read: BIG: CM Uddhav Halts Aarey Metro Car-shed Construction & Tree-felling Till 'next Decision'

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
KISHOR'S DARE TO NITISH
MAHARASHTRA MULLS NATIONAL ANTHEM
'TWO MOST HUMBLE BUSINESS MEN'
PRASHANT KISHOR REFUSES TO COMMENT
ROHIT AFTER WINNING SERIES
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA