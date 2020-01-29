In Wake Of Govt Report, Fadnavis Recalls 'wider Public Interest' In Aarey Tree Felling

Speaking to the media in the national capital on Wednesday, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis defended his government’s decision to cut down trees in Aarey for constructing the Mumbai Metro 3 car shed. He cited the Bombay HC order which indicated that the Metro would be beneficial for the environment in the long run. Moreover, he claimed that 25,000 trees had been planted in Aarey to offset the negative impact caused due to the felling of approximately 2,185 trees.

Thereafter, he contended that tough decisions had to be taken for the wider public interest. Acknowledging the order of a government panel recommending Aarey as the best possible site for the construction of the car shed, he called upon the Maha Vikas Aghadi regime to re-start the work. According to him, this would help prevent further financial losses.

Devendra Fadnavis remarked, “Our government created a record by keeping the aim of planting 50 crore trees in the state. When we realised that there is no alternative other than Aarey, then we planted 25,000 trees, which is way more than the number of trees at the location. Later, as per information, the process of planting 23,000 more trees commenced. While taking such tough decisions, we have to see the wider public interest. In its verdict, the High Court said that the carbon sequestration by the trees in their entire lifespan can be overcome by the Metro in 80 days. When we think about the environment, if the Metro will result in the conservation of the environment in a significant manner and reduce pollution, then tough decisions have to be taken. I expect that the government will make a decision in this regard.”

Now, stay on Aarey Metro car shed work needs to be lifted & work be started to prevent further financial losses to State!

मेट्रो कारशेडच्या कामावरील स्थगिती उठवून हे काम लवकर सुरू केले पाहिजे आणि होणारे आर्थिक नुकसान टाळायला हवे!

व्यापक जनहितासाठी काही कठोर निर्णय घ्यावे लागतात. pic.twitter.com/Afbz2PNGom — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 29, 2020

Alternatives ruled out

On December 11, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government set up a committee to identify alternative land for the Metro car shed. This four-member panel was headed by Additional Chief Secretary (Finance). The other members of the committee included Principal Secretary (environment), managing director of Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC), and chief conservator of Forests, Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP). The report submitted by them observed that the two alternative places for the car shed were not financially viable.

