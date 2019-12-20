Fadnavis Rejects Clean Chit To Ajit Pawar In Irrigation Scam, Hints At Approaching Court

Slamming the affidavit submitted by Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) DGP on Ajit Pawar's clean chit in the irrigation scam, former CM Devendra Fadnavis on Friday stated that the Opposition rejected it. He stated that the recent affidavit was an attempt to save the ministers and put the blame on the officials only. He said that the BJP was ready to approach the court challenging the same.

BJP rejects Pawar's clean chit

"We reject the affidavit released by ACB today. This affidavit is trying to save the ministers and puts the entire responsibility on the officials. In 2018, the affidavit filed by the DGP has been negated by this affidavit which is a serious issue. No evidence, documents or interpretation has been given on the investigation - making this affidavit a summary affidavit," he said outside the Nagpur Assembly where the Winter session concluded on Friday.

He added, "If we needed we will also approach the Court to intervene in this matter. The way in which clean chit has been given shows that it was pre-planned. The way it was submitted on November 27, when there was no government and now when a proper government has been established giving a clean chit, proves the same. The ACB has clarified it that on November 27 the lower officials had given an affidavit, but today the DGP is giving a clean chit today."

ACB DGP's clean chit to Pawar

Earlier in the day, the Director-General of Police (DGP), ACB Parambir Singh filed an affidavit before Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court, stating that it had not found any "criminal liability" against NCP leader Ajit Pawar in the multi-crore irrigation scam. Singh claimed in his affidavit that the bureau's inquiry found no involvement of Pawar in the alleged scam in the 12 projects undertaken by the Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation (VIDC). The affidavit stated that the ACB probed 159 tenders in total, and registered FIR in 24 cases where irregularities were found, but no criminal liability was found by Pawar (respondent 7).

On December 6, former Deputy CM Ajit Pawar was given a clean chit in the irrigation scam by ACB Nagpur. The affidavit was submitted by the ACB to the Bombay High Court on November 27, a day after both Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar tendered their resignation as CM and Deputy CM. The affidavit states that 'Chairman of VIDC (Ajit Pawar) can't be held responsible for acts of executing agencies, as there's no legal duty on his part '. Ajit Pawar is touted to be NCP's top pick for Deputy CM which will be decided upon after December 21.

What is the irrigation scam?

The irrigation scam dates back to the time Ajit Pawar was the irrigation minister of Maharashtra in a Congress-Nationalist Congress Party government. Ajit Pawar was alleged to have awarded the projects at inflated rates, hinting at irregularities in transactions. Moreover, it was the Fadnavis-led BJP-Shiv Sena government which had ordered a probe into Ajit Pawar's alleged role in the irrigation scam. The agency has gone through 3,000 tenders that were sanctioned by Ajit Pawar and his party colleague Sunil Tatkare.

