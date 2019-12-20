Anti-CAA Protests: 'Government Open To Suggestions From Protestors On Act', Says Official

After the government released a list of FAQs on NRC and CAA, a government official on Friday has said that the Centre is ready to accept suggestions from the protesters regarding the amended Citizenship Act. The government has also reiterated that those whose parents were born in India prior to 1987 are bonafide Indians. Union Home Minister (MoS) Kishan reddy too has stated that the government has not started any work on a national-wide NRC.

Govt open to suggestions on CAA

"We are open to receive suggestions, if any, from anyone on the CAA. We are also trying to remove doubts of the people about the CAA through various ways," the official said to PTI. He added, "Indians need not worry due to the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 (CAA) or a possible countrywide NRC."

MHA to form rules of Citizenship Act soon:'No automatic citizenship to illegal immigrants'

Govt releases FAQs on NRC-CAA

Earlier on Thursday, the government released a list of 13 FAQs related to National Register of Citizens and the amended Citizenship Act. It cleared questions on relation between NRC and CAA, who would be affected by the Act, documents required for possible nationwide NRC, citizenship basis and exclusions under NRC. The document answered several questions that have been raised by the protestors nad particularly minorities who allegedly fear losing citizenship.

Government Sources have released a fact sheet on frequently asked questions on the #CitizenshipAmendmentAct pic.twitter.com/GcElRZJlZS — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019

Clearing the myths and lies around CAA and NRC

Rules of Citizenship Act to be formed

On Monday, amid violent protests across the nation against the Citizenship Act, sources at the Ministry of Home Affairs stated the rules of the Act will be framed soon. Sources further reported that the number of people who will be benefited by the Citizenship Act will be clear after the framing of rules. An applicant seeking Indian citizenship will have to apply for citizenship with required documents, stated MHA adding that an applicant will not become an Indian citizen automatically.

Nitish Kumar: 'NRC will not be implemented in Bihar'

Anti-CAA protests

The protests against CAA which began in Assam has now spread throughout the country. Violent protests have been witnessed in Assam where 4 people have died, West Bengal where numerous public property damaged and internet snapped in places, Delhi where buses were burnt and Jamia Millia students were attacked by Delhi police and currently thousands are protesting at Jamia Masjid. Hundreds have been detained in all these states.

Gauhati HC junks govt's plea challenging internet restoration in Assam amid CAA protests

Moreover, violent protests have been witnessed in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka where a mob of protestors have attacked police, pelted stones and set ablaze several buses. Major breakdown of law and order has been witnessed in these places, where police have resorted to lathi-charge, imposed section 144 in select areas and detaining hundreds of protestors. The protest is against the amended Citizenship Act which amends the Citizenship Act 1955 to make refugees who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, eligible for citizenship.