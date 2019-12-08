Fadnavis Reveals 'Ajit Pawar Approached Us, Informing Sharad Pawar Of BJP-NCP Alliance'

In a stunning admission, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday revealed that NCP leader Ajit Pawar had approached BJP to form the government informing NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar of the plans, in a TV interview, says Saamana. The Shiv Sena mouthpiece quotes Fadnavis revealing that Ajit Pawar had expressed NCP's inability to form a government with Congress and Shiv Sena to his uncle Sharad Pawar. Moreover, Fadnavis claimed that Ajit Pawar had assured him of these plans leading Fadnavis to ally with the NCP MLA to form the 3-day BJP-NCP government.

Fadnavis reveals 'Ajit Pawar approached us, Sharad Pawar was informed'

"Ajit Pawar approached us and said the NCP doesn't want to go with the Congress. A three-party government can't function. He said he had informed his uncle Sharad Pawar about his plans," Fadnavis said.

In the course of the interview, Fadnavis further claims that Ajit Pawar had gotten Fadnavis in contact with several NCP MLAs, reports Saamana. He added that whether relying on Ajit Pawar's claims as right or not will be revealed only with time. Fadnavis allegedly said that he will reveal what happened on the night when the short-lived BJP-NCP government staked claim at the right time.

Sharad Pawar's claim on Fadnavis-Ajit Pawar talks

Incidentally, Sharad Pawar had admitted on Tuesday, that he was aware that Ajit Pawar was in talks with Fadnavis, but had added that 'the speculation that I was aware of Ajit's political move is wrong'. Moreover, the NCP chief had also stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had proposed the offer of "working together,” however, Pawar rejected it. Sharad Pawar also specified that he had never thought of aligning with Shiv Sena, because of their strong sense of Hindutva.

Previously, on November 27 at the Republic Summit 2019, BJP chief Amit Shah too had backed Fadnavis' claim saying, "Ajit Pawar gave us the offer of alliance. Ajit Pawar was confident that he had the numbers, as he was the head of the legislative party. When he came to know that he did not have the numbers, he withdrew".

The Maha Vikas Aghadi govt

Currently, the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance government is in power in Maharashtra after it won the floor test on Saturday by 169 votes, as the Opposing BJP walked out. After the fallout between the Shiv Sena- BJP, while the three-party alliance was in talks, Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar joined hands to be sworn-in as the Maharashtra CM and Deputy CM on November 27. But after the Supreme Court's order for an immediate floor test and Ajit Pawar rescinding his support, Fadnavis stepped down as CM on November 26. Later, Uddhav Thackerey was sworn in as the first Thackeray CM on November 28, ushering in the Sena-Congress-NCP government.

