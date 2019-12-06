The Debate
U-turn By Maha Vikas Aghadi:NCP Congratulates Ajit Pawar For Clean Chit In Irrigation Scam

Politics

NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad on Friday congratulated former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on receiving a clean chit in the multi-crore irrigation scam.

NCP

On Friday, NCP congratulated former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on receiving a clean chit in the irrigation scam. NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad observed that he was at the forefront of Pawar’s defence for years when he was accused in the scam worth Rs.70,000 crore. He remarked, “Truth can be in trouble, but can never get defeated". This comes after the state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in an affidavit to the Bombay High Court stated that Ajit Pawar could not be held responsible for acts of executing agencies.

Read: Irrigation Scam Probe Still Underway: Maharashtra ACB Chief Refutes Ajit Pawar Clean Chit

Read: MASSIVE: Ajit Pawar Given Clean Chit By Maharashtra ACB In Multi-crore Irrigation Scam

U-turn of Maha Vikas Aghadi

NCP's praise of Ajit Pawar comes less than two weeks after he joined hands with BJP to form the government in Maharashtra. Incidentally, reports about a clean chit to Pawar had surfaced even then. At that time, both the Congress and Shiv Sena had attacked Pawar and virtually admitted his connection with the scam. While Sena deputy leader Priyanka Chaturvedi described it as "shamelessness to remain in power", Congress communications-in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala called it a "contract killing of honesty and accountability in Maharashtra". Currently, Ajit Pawar is a top contender to become the Deputy CM in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. 

Read: Sharad Pawar Admits, "I Knew Devendra Fadnavis & Ajit Pawar Were In Talks"; Adds Caveat

Read: BJP's Eknath Khadse Grumbles At Fadnavis Over Maharashtra Fall, Slams Ajit Pawar Alliance

