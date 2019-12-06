U-turn By Maha Vikas Aghadi:NCP Congratulates Ajit Pawar For Clean Chit In Irrigation Scam

On Friday, NCP congratulated former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on receiving a clean chit in the irrigation scam. NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad observed that he was at the forefront of Pawar’s defence for years when he was accused in the scam worth Rs.70,000 crore. He remarked, “Truth can be in trouble, but can never get defeated". This comes after the state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in an affidavit to the Bombay High Court stated that Ajit Pawar could not be held responsible for acts of executing agencies.

U-turn of Maha Vikas Aghadi

NCP's praise of Ajit Pawar comes less than two weeks after he joined hands with BJP to form the government in Maharashtra. Incidentally, reports about a clean chit to Pawar had surfaced even then. At that time, both the Congress and Shiv Sena had attacked Pawar and virtually admitted his connection with the scam. While Sena deputy leader Priyanka Chaturvedi described it as "shamelessness to remain in power", Congress communications-in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala called it a "contract killing of honesty and accountability in Maharashtra". Currently, Ajit Pawar is a top contender to become the Deputy CM in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

वाह वाह सत्ता का खेल,

अब पता चल क्यूँ हुआ ये मेल

जाँच हुई फेल

ना लेनी पड़ेगी कोई बेल



Cases closed, corruption charges dropped, shamelessness to be in power exposed #MahaDeceit pic.twitter.com/dBELS9qgAA — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) November 25, 2019

‘Contract Killing’ of democracy has now also become ‘Contract Killing’ of honesty & accountability in Maharashtra.



No wonder, the only decision taken in ‘public interest’ by BJP-Ajit Pawar is to close all cases of corruption & malfeasance



The BJP way of probity in puublic life pic.twitter.com/3EG6XWFE1w — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) November 25, 2019

