Devendra Fadnavis Slams Maharashtra Govt, Says ‘common Min Program For Their Own Agenda'

Slamming the current coalition government in Maharashtra, former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Sunday, said that the coalition's common minimum program (CMP) was not for farmers or farm labourers but was to further their agenda while addressing a gathering in Solapur. He added that the CMP was for their own greed and to keep BJP away from power. The Leader of Opposition visited the talukas in Solapur to inaugurate several projects initiated by the Centre.

Fadnavis slams Aghadi CMP

New Govt’s common minimum program is NOT for farmers, for farm labourers or for the poor BUT their only agenda is to keep BJP away from power & their personal greed.



But for us, the blessings of the people are far more precious than any other post & that strength is with us!

Farm waiver announced

On December 21, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a farm loan waiver scheme in the state. Under the new ‘Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Farmer Loan Waiver Scheme’, the government will waive off the outstanding debts of farmers taken till September 30, 2019, up to Rs.2 lakh. The scheme will commence in March. However, the opposition walked out of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly despite this announcement as their demand for a complete loan waiver was not met by the government.

Common Minimum Programme

The Maha Vikas Aghadi released its 'secular' Common Minimum Programme which in its preamble declares that the alliance will take a joint view on matters which have consequences on 'secular fabric of the nation' indicating towards a toned-down Shiv Sena. While the CMP found no mention of Aarey forest conservation, Bharat Ratna for Savarkar or a caste-based reservation to mention a few issues, it included several subsections like - Farmers, Unemployment, Health, Industry, Social justice, Women, Education, Urban Development, Tourism. The CMP mainly features an immediate farm loan waiver, 80% reservation for local youth and the two Coordination committees.

