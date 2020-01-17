"Even By Descendants Of Mughals..,": Fadnavis Slams Sanjay Raut Over His Shivaji Remarks

Responding on the controversy that broke out after Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut question the Shivaji's heir, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that the kind of statements Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has made about the descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is something that even the Mughals would not have thought of.

"The kind of statements Sanjay Raut has made against Udayanraje Bhonsale and the descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is something that would not have been done even by the descendants of Mughals if they were alive," Fadnavis told ANI. "I think that the ego of power is not right. The statement which he made, he must take back. He should submit a public apology to the family of Chhatrapati else Maharashtra will never forgive him," he added. Raut had earlier asked BJP leader Udayanraje Bhonsale to provide proof of being a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Raut questioned Udayanraje Bhonsale lineage

Amid the heated debate on a BJP leader's book calling PM Modi - today's Shivaji, the Sena MP on Wednesday said that Udayan Rajan should bring evidence of being Shivaji's descendant. This led to a huge uproar with Satara being shutdown BJP youth wing protesting, a complaint being filed against Raut by BJP MLA Ram Kadam.

"He should bring proof that he is the descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji. Shivaji Maharaj is considered as God and one does not go to God and tell him before worshipping him. No one has the ownership rights over Shivaji Maharaj," Raut said, in an interview.

(with PTI inputs)

