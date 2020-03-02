Fadnavis Takes On Uddhav Govt In Assembly; Demands Action Against 'anti-national Forces'

BJP leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday raised issues of 'Free Kashmir' posters, Sharjeel Imam and the provocative speech by AIMIM leader Waris Pathan in the state Assembly. Fadnavis said that such incidents will not be tolerated and demanded that action should be taken against such people and the ones who support them.

The BJP leader also slammed the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government in the state and said, "For the sake of votes, if you (MVA) ignore this then the people of the state will not forgive you." Fadnavis also targeted the MVA government over farmers' issues, climate change, women's safety and the law and order situation.

Speaking in Maharashtra Assembly on farmer issues & increased crime against women. #BudgetSession2020 https://t.co/gIU9hlz8Rq — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) March 2, 2020

"There has been a tremendous increase in the number of cases of women's abuse in the past. We do not want to do politics. But, the government should take these incidents seriously," he said.

Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday expressed confidence that his party would return to power in Maharashtra. He said that despite a good mandate the BJP got in the last year's assembly election, it could not form the government due to some reasons. The Former Chief Minister was speaking in Thane at the valedictory session of a workshop on self-redevelopment of housing societies.

READ | Devendra Fadnavis slams Aghadi Govt over Muslim quota, calls it 'unconstitutional'

READ | Uddhav govt to dump cow protection scheme initiated by Fadnavis' BJP-Sena regime: Sources

"In the last election, the people had given a good mandate to the BJP. We were close to power, but could not get it due to some reasons. Even people realised it," he said. "I am confident if we do good work, then the ''janata's court'' (people's court) would once again give us a good mandate in the coming period- maybe four days, 10 days, two months, two years or four years. I don't know. But people will vote us back to power," the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly said.

READ | BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis confident of BJP's return to power in Maharashtra

READ | Amruta Fadnavis lauds Saamana editor Rashmi Thackeray, bats for women in leadership roles

(with PTI inputs)