Amruta Fadnavis Lauds Saamana Editor Rashmi Thackeray, Bats For Women In Leadership Roles

On Sunday, Amruta Fadnavis- the wife of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis- congratulated Rashmi Thackeray on being named as the new editor of Saamana, the mouthpiece of Shiv Sena. Fadnavis stressed that India needed more women in leadership positions so that the issues of women could be represented. According to her, this was also necessary to ensure that women could voice their opinions on matters of public importance.

Congratulations & best wishes to Smt #RashmiThackeray for being appointed as new Editor of #Saamana !Our country needs more women in top leadership positions to represent the issues of women & society & also have a platform to voice their opinions in matters of public importance! — AMRUTA FADNAVIS (@fadnavis_amruta) March 1, 2020

Read: Amruta Fadnavis Calls Aaditya Thackeray A 'cocooned Worm', Says Life Woven By 'ancestors'

First official association with the party

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut will continue as the Executive Editor of Saamana. Saamana has been at the forefront of propagating the core ideological beliefs and stance of the Sena on critical issues. While Balasaheb Thackeray was the founding editor of the daily since January 23, 1989, his son Uddhav took over this responsibility after the former's death in 2012.

However, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray stepped down as Editor after taking over as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in November 2019. While Rashmi Thackeray has been perceived to have played a behind the scenes role in the Sena, this will be her first official association with the party. Her son Aaditya, a first-time MLA from Worli, is currently serving as the Environment, Protocol and Tourism Minister in the Uddhav Thackeray government.

Read: Amruta Fadnavis Takes Fresh Dig At Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray Over His Leadership

Amruta Thackeray's attack on Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray

Incidentally, Amruta Fadnavis' praise for Rashmi Thackeray comes at a juncture when she slammed Aaditya Thackeray for attacking her husband for his 'bangle' remark. Describing Aaditya as a "cocooned worm", she alleged that he was thriving on the glory of his ancestors. Moreover, she contrasted this with the struggles of Devendra Fadnavis and BJP workers. In December 2019, she also castigated Uddhav Thackeray's leadership for allegedly compromising on his principles for the sake of power.

A cocooned worm will never understand the ‘Pun’ of life ! It’s meant to thrive on the glory of the silken life woven for its comfort by its ancestors @AUThackeray ! Proud of ur struggles @Dev_Fadnavis & each and every hardworking member of @BJP4Maharashtra ! https://t.co/wshocfceIa — AMRUTA FADNAVIS (@fadnavis_amruta) February 26, 2020

Read: 'Sorry...': Shiv Sena Rebuts Amruta Fadnavis On Bal Thackeray Memorial 'tree-felling'

Read: BJP Says 'Owner Pushed Sanjay Raut Aside' After Rashmi Thackeray Named As Saamana Editor