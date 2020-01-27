'Failed Forerign Policy':Kapil Sibal Targets Govt Over Scheduled EU Debate On CAA, Kashmir

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal lashed out at the Modi government for the "unfortunate" discussion on a batch of resolutions against the contentious CAA in the European Parliament. He said that the EU's move meant a great failure of the BJP government's foreign policy. He even alleged such discussions in foreign institutions have internationalised Kashmir and CAA, for which the blame lays with the government.

"It is very unfortunate. I never imagined that a subject that is an internal matter to India will be discussed in the US or the European Union. This is a great failure of our foreign policy. There are five resolutions against what's happening. They (Indian government) may try to reach out, but the fact that it will be discussed in the European Parliament shows that the government has internationised Kashmir and CAA," Kapil Sibal said.

Sibal went on to point that the resolution says the CAA will lead many to become 'stateless' in India. "People around the world are thinking like that which is an utter failure of our outreach and foreign policy."

The Congress leader attributed the development as a result of discontent among millions of people in India who fear the consequences of the CAA. Sibal alleged that the government doesn't engage in discussions with opponents of the law as they seek to benefit out of polarisation in the upcoming Delhi Assembly election.

"That is why we have heard Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda say 'if you press the button in Akbarpur then the current may reach Shaheen Bagh', but the current has a way of circulating so it may reach them ultimately," Kapil Sibal said in reference to a speech made by Shah in Delhi on Sunday.

EU set to debate on CAA, Kashmir

A total of six resolutions have been tabled by political blocs within the EU across ideological lines. The resolutions have a similar theme with a number of them making a reference to the revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution that gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir. They are set to be debated in the European Parliament in Brussels on Wednesday and vote the day after.

The resolutions urge the Indian authorities to "engage constructively" with those protesting against the law and consider their demands to repeal the "discriminatory CAA". "The CAA marks a dangerous shift in the way citizenship will be determined in India and is set to create the largest statelessness crisis in the world and cause immense human suffering," according to the GUE/NGL resolution.

"Instead of addressing the concerns, offering corrective action, calling for security forces to act with restraint and ensuring accountability, many government leaders have been engaging in efforts to discredit, rebuke and threaten the protesters," it added.

