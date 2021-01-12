Farm Laws Stayed: Haryana Dy CM Chautala Assures 'BJP-JJP Govt Safe' After Meeting Shah

As the Supreme Court stayed the Centre's farm Laws for at least 2 months, Jananayak Janta Party (JJP) chief & Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday, said that 'there was no threat to the BJP-JJP government'. After meeting ex-BJP chief Amit Shah along with CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Chautala said that he hoped that the SC's committee will resolve things soon. With all JJP MLAs currently in Delhi, the Haryana government has been severely hit by the farmers' protest with police often clashing with farmers.

Chautala: 'No threar to Haryana govt'

"There is no threat to Haryana govt. Our govt will last its full 5-year term. Supreme Court has set up a committee, hope things will be resolved soon," said Chautala to PTI. Meanwhile, CM Khattar said, "Haryana is the epicentre of farmers' agitation so we discussed law and order and security in the state." Khattar had also welcomed the SC's decision, opining that the farmers' protest must stop now.

Karnal cops clash with farmers

On Sunday, Khattar cancelled his Kisan Mahapanchayat programme in Karnal after farmers vandalised the venue - uprooting tent, breaking the stage, tearing down posters and flinging chairs. The farmers also attempted to enter the helipad where Khattar was to land but were stopped by 1500 police officers deployed there. The police resorted to lathi-charging, using tear gas and water cannon to disperse the farmers, who then proceeded to the venue and clashed with 2000 BJP supporters as they vanadlised the venue. BJP and JJP leaders have faced angry protests by farmers outside their residences.

Moreover, four or five JJP MLAs have openly voiced out support to the farmers’ demand for the repeal of the Centre's new farm laws. While Khattar has said that all 90 Harayana MLAs want speedy resolution of tillers’ issue, the BJP is in a precarious alliance with JJP in the 90-seat Assembly. In 2019, the saffron party failed to reach the halfway mark winning only 40 seats, necessitating to ally with 'kingmaker' JJP which had won 10 seats. Khattar's cops were severely criticised in November, when the water-cannoned farmers and dug up highways to stop farmers to proceed to Delhi. The three-judge SC bench comprising Chief Justice SA Bobde, Justice AS Bopanna, and Justice V Ramasubramanian has stayed the three farm laws passed by Parliament for at least 2 months, setting up a 4-member committee to solicit the views of farmers and the Union government.

