Farmers' Protest: Rakesh Tikait To Hold Kisan Mahapanchayat In Yavatmal On February 20

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait will hold a ''Kisan Mahapanchayat'' and a public rally in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district on February 20, an office-bearer of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha said on Friday. Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) is an umbrella body of 40 farmer unions protesting at various border points of Delhi against Centre's three farm laws.

The Maharashtra co-ordinator of SKM, Sandip Gidde informed that Tikait, Yudveer Singh and several other leaders of the organisation will hold the Kisan Mahapanchayat and public meeting at Azad Maidan in Yavatmal city on February 20.

"Tikait wants to start the Kisan Mahapanchayat in Maharashtra from Yavatmal, which has earned the dubious distinction of being the hotspot of farmers' suicides," he said.

Farmers from Vidarbha and other parts of Maharashtra are likely to participate in the Kisan Mahapanchayat, for which permission has been sought from the authorities.

'Kisan Mahapanchayat' at Kurukshetra

On February 9, Tikait addressed a well-attended 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' at Kurukshetra, which was the third meeting within a week in Haryana. During his address, Tikait criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Andolan-jeevi' (professional protestors) remarks and asked if people like great freedom fighter Bhagat Singh were included in that category.

Tikait also alleged that attempts were being made to divide the protesting farmers into the lines of region and other considerations, and appealed them to reject any such design. "They will try to divide you into Punjab-Haryana lines, as Sikh and non-Sikh, Hindus and Muslims..," he alleged.

The farmers' agitation against the Centre's farm laws is nationwide and not limited to Punjab or Haryana. We will win this fight, he declared.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting against the three farm sector reform laws enacted by the Centre in September last year. The Centre has been saying these laws will bring in new farming technologies and free the farmers from the clutches of middlemen. The farmers have been rejecting these claims, saying these laws will harm their interest.

