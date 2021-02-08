Rakesh Tikait Points 'PM Didn't Say Will Make Law On MSP';vows To Continue Stir Till Oct 2

Targetting at PM Modi's speech in Parliament on MSP, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday, demanded a law be brought in Parliament guaranteeing the same, adding 'country does not run on trust, but laws'. Stating that the protests will continue till October 2, he added that the PM had not said the law will be formed on MSP. Tikait has held Kisan Panchayats in Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Jind and is scheduled to hold more panchayats in Kurukshetra, Karnal as farmers continue to demand repeal of Centre's three Agriculture Laws, protesting at Delhi's borders in Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri for 74th consecutive day.

PM Modi appeals to farmers to end agitation against farm laws

Tikait: 'Need law on MSP'

Addressing a PC at Ghazipur, he said, "We will go throughout the country to do Kisan Mahapanchayat. The agenda of the meeting will be laws for MSP and outreach. We will go between the farmers. PM did not say the law will be formed on MSP. Our crop is selling at half rates. We want law on MSP as country runs on laws not trust."

He added, "We have no party support. Let PM say whatever he wants. The protest will continue the solution will come through dialogues only. If thePM has called Saints and all Andolan Jeevi, it's for them to answer. Elderly people are not ready to leave the protest site. We have given the time till Oct 2 to continue the protest."

Prime Minister said 'MSP hai, tha aur rahega' today but he did not say that a law will be formed on MSP (Minimum Support Price)... The country does not run on trust. It runs on the constitution and law: Rakesh Tikait, Bharatiya Kisan Union pic.twitter.com/gjgo7h0C83 — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2021

PM Modi notes Oppn's u-turn on farm laws; cites Manmohan Singh's support in the past

PM Modi on MSP

Citing an example that many Congress leaders in the past have supported farm reforms, the Prime Minister quoted former PM Manmohan Singh's statement, where he was talking about giving a free market to the farmers and make India a large common market. Narendra Modi said, "Manmohan Singh had said that there are other rigidities because of the whole marketing regime set up in the 1930s which prevent our farmers from selling their products where they get the highest rate of returns". While assuring farmers over Minimum Support Price (MSP), he said, "MSP tha, MSP hai, MSP rahega".

PM Modi fires 'G-23' jibe at Cong while thanking Ghulam Nabi Azad: 'Take in right spirit'

Tikait re-energises protests

The Muzaffarnagar Jat farm leader - Rakesh Tikait has been at the forefront of the farm movement at the UP-Delhi borders. With the dip in farmers' protest after the 26 January violence and Red Fort incident, Tikait re-energised the protest as he called for farmers to head to Ghazipur, while breaking down on camera saying, " I will commit suicide, but won't vacate the protest site". His ardent plea evoked a massive response with thousands of farmers camping at Ghazipur. Tikait's call was in response to the Yogi government's order to vacate the Ghazipur protest site within 24 hours - cutting off water, electricity, and internet. MHA later cut off the internet at Tikri, Ghazipur, and Singhu areas, while Haryana too had cut off internet in most districts ahead of Chakka jam - which passed off peacefully on Feb 6 across India, apart from Delhi, UP and Uttarakhand.

Rajnath Singh appeals Lok Sabha to debate, not break decorum; Oppn demands farm debate