Farooq Abdullah Backs Digvijaya Singh's Remark To 'relook Art 370'; Asks Centre To Inspect

Backing Digvjaya Singh's contentious 'restore Article 370' remark, NC chief Farooq Abdullah on Saturday, said he welcomed it and was grateful to the Congress MP for raising it. Abdullah said that Singh had realised the sentiments of the people and hoped the Centre would relook into the issue. The Madhya Pradesh MP created controversy when he told a Pakistani journalist that when the Congress comes to power, they will 'certainly have to relook into Article 370,' in an alleged 'Clubhouse' chat.

Farooq Abdullah: 'Grateful to Digvijaya, Centre should relook'

#WATCH | I'm very grateful to Digvijaya Singh Ji. He has realized sentiments of people as other parties who have also spoken about it. I welcome it heartily & hope govt will look into it again: National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Singh's remark during a Clubhouse chat pic.twitter.com/4Mh9LrSX61 — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2021

Digvijay Singh: 'Congress will relook into Art 370'

Earlier in the day, BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya shared a clip of an alleged clubhouse chat of the Congress party, where senior leader and Madhya Pradesh MP Digvijaya Singh can be heard hinting at a possible return of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, when his party returns to power. In the 1-minute clip shared by Malviya, Digvijaya Singh tells a Pakistani journalist that the decision to revoke Article 370 was an 'extremely sad decision,' and that when the Congress comes to power, they will 'certainly have to relook on this issue'. The clip has been severely criticised by top BJP leaders.

"Democracy was not there in Kashmir when they revoked Article 370. Their insaniyat (humanity) was not there because they put everyone behind bars, and kashmiriyat is something which is basically the fundamentals of secularism. In a Muslim-majority state, there is Hindu praja and both work together. The reservation in Kashmir is given to Kashmiri pandits in government services. Therefore decision of revoking Article 370 and revoking the statehood of J&K is an extremely sad decision and the Congress party will certainly have to have a relook on this issue," said Digvijay Singh.

Fuming over Singh's remarks, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said the ex-Madhya Pradesh CM was spewing venom' against India, alleging it was a part of the 'toolkit' against India. Pointing out how Singh had taken Pakistan's side after the Pulwama attack and the 26/11 attacks as well, he claimed that Digvijaya Singh was a 'stage-manager' for the discussion, alleging that the Congress leader had himself asked the Pakistani journalist to ask such a question. Similarly, Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said that Digvijaya Singh's remarks reflect the mindset of the Congress party that has 'sown the seeds' of separatism in Kashmir. Other BJP leaders too condemned Singh's comments. On 5 August 2019, Parliament revoked Article 370 & Article 35 A, bifurcating the state into two Union territories - Jammu- Kashmir & Ladakh.