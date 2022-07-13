Farooq Abdullah Bats For Talks With Pakistan Even As Terrorists Kill Cop In Srinagar

On Wednesday, NC president and ex-Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah batted for talks with Pakistan even as terrorists killed a policeman in Srinagar. Speaking to the media, Abdullah asserted that terrorism won't stop unless the Centre attempts an outreach towards the people of J&K and resolves the Kashmir issue by holding a dialogue with Pakistan. Moreover, he called upon the Centre to take note of the economic crisis in Sri Lanka and take requisite steps to ensure that such a situation doesn't arise in India.

Commenting on the killing of assistant sub-inspector Mushtaq Ahmad, Farooq Abdullah remarked, "In 2020, his son was killed by the military. Today, he was killed by militants. That's why I don't understand who is the killer and saviour here. I am puzzled. But we condemn this."

He added, "Militancy will not stop. Ministers and others repeatedly give statements that it is over. I tell them that it won't stop unless they try to win the hearts of the people of Kashmir and reach a solution after holding talks with our neighbouring country. Until a solution is not found, we will keep on getting crushed, and killed and no one will pay any attention."

Srinagar terror attack

A day earlier, J&K assistant sub-inspector Mushtaq Ahmad was killed while head constable Fayaz Ahmad and SPO Abu Bakar were injured in a terror attack. The incident took place around 7.15 pm when unidentified terrorists fired at a police checkpoint in the Lal Bazar area of Srinagar. While the injured police personnel are currently recuperating in a hospital, a search operation has been launched to apprehend the assailants. Speaking to the media, ADGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar said that the police are analysing the CCTV footage of the attack site.

Reacting to the attack, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said, "My deepest condolences to the family of our braveheart JKP's ASI, Mushtaq Ahmad. I pray for the early recovery of the injured. Strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack on security personnel in Srinagar. Perpetrators of this heinous act shall be brought to justice soon". Meanwhile, the Indian Army foiled the infiltration bid of Pakistani terrorists in Poonch.