Farooq Abdullah Dubs Partition 'historical Mistake'; Claims 'Muslims Suffer Repercussions'

Seconding Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Conference president and former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah opined that partition was a "historical mistake". Speaking at the inauguration of Swarnim Vijay Parv at India Gate in the national capital on December 12, Singh stressed that the 1971 war was a reminder that India’s partition on religious lines was a historic mistake. Talking to the media on Monday, Abdullah blamed this on the unreasonable demands of Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Moreover, he claimed that Muslims living in India had to bear the negative consequences of partition.

Farooq Abdullah remarked, "I think that mistake also happened because Muhammad Ali Jinnah wanted that 39% reservation (for Muslims) should be given instead of 26%. At that time, Congress did not agree to this. But they understood that we cannot stay together. Sir Iqbal convinced him that demanding Pakistan is necessary. I myself feel that the division of India was very wrong. To be divided into so many parts- Bangladesh, India and Pakistan was a very big historical mistake."

"Not just Kashmiris, all Indian Muslims have to suffer the repercussions of this. It is before you. If the nation was one, we would have had the strength and these difficulties wouldn't be there. Brotherhood would have prevailed. Religious problems increase due to the rift between India and Pakistan," he elaborated.

RSS calls for 'undoing' partition

On November 25, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat gave a clarion call for undoing partition citing that it was the only way to address the pain of the people. He was addressing the launch of Krishnanand Sagar's book '‘Vibhajan Kalin Bharat Ke Sakshi’ (The witnesses of partition-era India) in Noida. Maintaining that partition was accepted back then only to avoid bloodshed, he contended that neither India nor Pakistan was happy as a consequence. Asserting that this is a matter of our existence, he stressed, "We have to integrate what has been disintegrated".

RSS supremo Mohan Bhagwat opined, "We have got independence to give the world something. But we will be worth giving something to the world when we reverse this bad chapter in history and follow the path of our Param Vaibhav. It is our duty. India's PM is bound to India's Constitution. He has to take all the people along. He has to take into account the current situation."

Earlier, PM Modi had announced that every August 14 will be observed as the 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'. Describing partition as "one of the biggest tragedies" of the last century, he recalled that millions of people were displaced whereas many lost their lives due to "mindless hate and violence". Speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day, he opined that the announcement will serve as a fitting tribute to the people who suffered during the partition.

Image: PTI