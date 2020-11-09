Farooq Abdullah Tears Into BJP's Allegation Of Being Anti-India, Invokes Mahatma Gandhi

Speaking to reporters in Jammu on Monday, NC president Farooq Abdullah strongly rejected the allegation that he is working against the interests of India. Abdullah recalled that he had travelled to the UN along with former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to support India's cause in the international community. Accusing BJP of spreading propaganda, he alleged the ruling party wanted to divide Indians on the basis of religion. The Lok Sabha MP mentioned that NC believes in Mahatma Gandhi's India where every citizen is equal irrespective of region or religion.

Farooq Abdullah remarked, "When we had to speak up for India, who was in Geneva? It was Farooq Abdullah who was sitting there to save the honour of the country. Who was in the UN? It was Farooq Abdullah. They don’t see this. They (BJP) don’t remember Vajpayee’s praise on return from Geneva."

You spread the propaganda that we are the enemies of the nation. We are not the enemies of the country. We are BJP’s enemy. They want to divide Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians. We believe in Mahatma Gandhi’s India where every citizen is equal irrespective of religion and region," the NC supremo added.

Read: Bhim Singh's Removal From Post Of NPP Patron 'unfortunate': Omar Abdullah

During his interaction with the media, he revealed that several delegations of people had flagged concerns about the possibility of their land and jobs being snatched away. He reiterated that all constituents of the People's Declaration for Gupkar Alliance will contest the upcoming DDC election together. At the same time, the former J&K CM clarified that Congress, CPI(M), JKPC and ANC, NC and PDP will fight on their individual party symbol owing to the inability of the alliance to get a common symbol. Weighing in on US President-elect Joe Biden, Abdullah expressed hope that he would repair the damage done to the world by Donald Trump.

We're not a gang but alliance of parties. Those who call us a gang are the biggest dacoits, so they see everyone as a gang...We'll fight election together but we can't get one single election symbol so we'll contest on our respective symbols with joint candidates: Farooq Abdullah https://t.co/SIJPBw6XPy — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2020

Read: In Jammu, Omar Abdullah Dubs Art 370 Abrogation As 'biggest Misstep'; Claims Alienation

BJP pans Abdullah for pro-China remarks

In a recent interview, Farooq Abdullah claimed that China had never accepted the nullification of Article 370. As per BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra, the former J&K CM tried to justify China's aggression along the LAC by citing the constitutional changes in the region. Moreover, he quoted Abdullah as saying, "We will bring back Article 370 with the help of China".

"In the interview, there are two aspects. He stated that since the Indian Parliament abrogated Article 370, it has disturbed China and that's why China is justified for the kind of aggression that it has taken on. In a way, Farooq Abdullah justifies China's expansionist mindset. Going even further, he made an anti-national statement. He said that we will bring back Article 370 with the help of China," BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said.

Read: Farooq Abdullah 'Won't Die Till 370 Restored; If J&K Wanted To Join Pak, Would've In 1947'