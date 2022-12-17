Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Meets Global Tech Summit Team To Push For G20 Economy

India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday, December 16, held a meeting with the Global Tech Summit team led by Pulsus Group CEO Dr Srinubabu Gedela to discuss ways of promoting the G20 Economy and the Vizag Tech Summit 2023 by organising the global tech summits.

Sitharaman pledged her ministry's cooperation and support as she asked the Global Tech Summit leaders to actively promote the G20 Economy, while also noting that India’s G-20 Presidency is "comprehensive, progressive, and decisive" with respect to the scheduled summits in at least 56 cities.

“This Tech Summit is a very good example of how we can leverage inclusive growth, showcase the capabilities and skill sets from India and our technological advancements as a nation, but also from the country’s perspective to integrate software into industrial automation," said Finance Minister during the meeting.

During her discussion with the summit organisers, she expressed optimism about India's growth story, investment prospects, and several economic and trade reforms. She furthermore acknowledged the efforts of the Indian government in boosting the economy and fulfilling the vision of the G-20 Presidency. CEO and MD of Pulsus Group, who heads the delegation of the Vizag Tech Summit 2023, Dr Srinubabu Gedela, noted during the meeting with Sitharaman that the Global Tech Summits that will be held alongside India’s G-20 Presidency events, will take place across the major cities such as the New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bangalore.

"Our goal is to make India not only achieve the trillion economy targets but also contribute to job creation and innovation in our country," said Gedela.

Global tech summits to be held across G-20 nations' major cities

Vizag Tech Summit covers a broad spectrum of businesses which includes tech sessions, including PharmaTech, EduTech, AgriTech, FinTech, MetaVerse, BioTech, Startupfest, and Awards that will lead to inclusive economic growth and technological advances. It is expected to hold meetings to organise the global tech summits across the G-20 nations' major cities, including, Seoul, Osaka, Brisbane, Riyadh, Rome, London, Toronto, and New York with the support of the Indian government. Such summits will pave opportunities for Indian entrepreneurs, businesses, tech professionals, and students based in both India and abroad to "come together, work together, and experience the joy of doing business in India, the digital powerhouse of the world," stressed Gedela.

“We welcome the kind of reforms that the Government is considering making it even better to encourage investment and propel growth in the tech industry,” Gedela said after his meeting with the Finance Minister. “The objective of the summits is to bring investments to India by showcasing the available opportunities with reference to India’s digital infrastructure, consumption story, ease of doing business, and good governance,” he added.

The events are an initiative of the Government of Andhra Pradesh, Indo the American Chamber of Commerce, and is supported by the Pulsus Group is conducting global tech summits in a collaborative manner to promote the G-20 economy. Projects worth Rs 3,000 crore are likely to be signed during the event. The first Vizag Tech Summit 2023 will be held in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh between February 16-17, 2023. It will be organised after investor conclaves are held across 11 major cities globally.