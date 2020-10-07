Kamal Nath, 8 Others Booked For Violation Of COVID-19 Norms During Public Meeting In MP

For violation of COVID-19 norms during a public meeting, a case has been lodged against Madhya Pradesh's former CM and Congress leader Kamal Nath and eight others. The FIR was registered on Tuesday at Bhander Police Station in Datia district under multiple sections of IPC and Disaster Management Act on the basis of a written complaint by Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Arvind Mahor on Monday.

'2,000-2,500 persons were present'

According to the FIR copy, applicant Nahar Singh Yadav, district Congress chief sought permission for holding a meeting at Mandi premises in Bhander on October 5. Permission was granted for the gathering of 100 people with the condition of adhering to COVID-19 norms. The party held a poll meeting at Bhander in Datiya where Nath, party candidate Pool Singh Baraiya and others were present.

The police in the FIR copy said after seeing footage from the poll meeting, "it was evident that 2,000-2,500 persons were present as against permission of 100 persons allowed, which violated Covid-19 safety guidelines and Section 144 of CrPC."

According to media reports, State Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja, reacting to the registering of the case, said it’s an act of political vendetta by the BJP government. “If the administration and police are so serious about ensuring COVID-19 safety guidelines, then similar cases should be registered against BJP leaders, including CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and others who have been openly these guidelines through their crowded public meetings,” demanded Saluja.

By-polls in Madhya Pradesh

With three more named on Tuesday evening, the Congress has now declared candidates for 27 out of 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh that are up for by-polls on November 3. BJP is yet to officially announce any of its candidates though names for 25 out of the 28 seats are being considered foregone conclusion in the form of ex-MLAs of Congress who resigned their seats to join BJP.

READ | BJP should give 15-year account; Shivraj keeps coconuts in his pockets: Kamal Nath furious

The results for the by-polls will be declared on November 10, the Election Commission of India had announced. The last date for filing the nomination papers is October 16. Scrutiny of nomination papers will take place the next day, while nomination papers can be withdrawn by October 19, according to the bypoll schedule.

READ | Madhya Pradesh emerging as capital of rape, unemployment, farm woes: Kamal Nath

By-elections are due on 28 seats which fell vacant following the resignations of 24 Congress MLAs and the death of two legislators earlier. In March, 22 Congress MLAs resigned from the state Assembly paving the way for BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take over as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister for the fourth time.

READ | Congress will celebrate Diwali with people after bypolls: Kamal Nath

READ | BJP admits Kamal Nath govt waived off 26 lakh farmers' loan in 51 Madhya Pradesh districts

(With agency inputs)