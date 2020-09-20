BJP Should Give 15-year Account; Shivraj Keeps Coconuts In His Pockets: Kamal Nath Furious

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Saturday slammed the BJP for demanding an account of the Congress' 15-month rule in the state and in retaliation asked for an account of 15 years of the BJP government.

Kamal retorted the BJP by saying, "I do not understand how BJP and Shivraj dare to ask me to give an account of our 15-month rule. They should give the account of their 15-year rule."

"In 2018, they (BJP) could not share the same, the people of Madhya Pradesh had made them sit at home," he added.

Congress debacle in Madhya Pradesh

Kamal Nath had to resign as chief minister in March this year after the BJP toppled the 15-month-old Congress-led Government in the state after Jyotiradiya Scindia and 21 MLAs supporting him switched allegiance to BJP, after which Shivraj Singh Chouhan assumed the chief ministerial post again.

Taking a swipe at CM Chouhan over the recent inaugurations done by him, Nath said, "It seems like Shivraj Singh Ji carries a coconut in his pocket. Wherever he gets a chance, he will break it."

"During the elections, he carries coconuts in both his pockets," he added.

Chouhan had earlier slammed Nath and demanded an apology from him over his remark that Madhya Pradesh has become a 'bikaau pradesh' (sold state).

Even the Congress turned BJP leader Jyotiradtiya Scindia slammed former colleague Nath and saying that his government has left a debt of Rs 8,000 crore for Shivraj Singh Chouhan's government.

Speaking at a groundbreaking ceremony earlier this month, Scindia said the Congress government did not waive off the farmers' loans even after 15 months and has betrayed the people.

(With ANI inputs)

