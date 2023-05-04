'First Look Of Kejriwal's Sheesh Mahal': Manjinder Singh Sirsa Shares Pictures

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Thursday shared a series of pictures saying those were photos of Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal's newly-constructed residence. Sharing the pictures on Twitter, Sirsa said, "First look of Kejriwal’s Sheesh Mahal: See the ₹45 crore house of #ArvindKejriwal, who calls himself a "common man". #OperationSheeshMahal #SheeshMahal.”

After some time he shared another tweet stating, “Rs 15 lakh toilet seat, curtain of 8 lakh rupees, Marbles worth Rs 1.5 crore imported from Vietnam, No one will be a bigger liar and a staunch cheater than Arvind Kejriwal, who lives in the Sheesh Mahal worth Rs 45 crores (sic).”

15 लाख रुपया की टॉयलेट सीट

8 लाख रुपये का परदा

1.5 करोड़ रुपये के वियतनाम से मंगवाए गए मार्बल



45 करोड़ रुपया के शीश महल में रहने वाले अरविंद केजरीवाल जी से बड़ा झूठा और कट्टर बेईमान कोई नहीं होगा pic.twitter.com/Q4Aoi5OIhK — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) May 4, 2023

He also shared a video of himself in which he stated, “This palace-like bungalow that you are seeing is Arvind Kejriwal's Sheesh Mahal. This is the same Arvind Kejriwal who used to say naively that he only wants a house of two or three rooms. I have talked to my volunteers, I have talked to my party people, everyone said you stay in a small house, this is that small house. Arvind Kejriwal's volunteers had asked him to stay in a house worth 45 crores, inside it the commode inside each bathroom is also kept for 15 lakhs, curtains worth ₹ 800000. See its drawing room, see its corridor, see this house from outside, the two storey house, it looks like a palace of a king. Arvind Kejriwal now has a photo of your house too. Will you lie now that you live in a small house? At least after these photos came out, he does not have the right to continue as Chief Minister.”

Following claims that Rs 45 crore was spent on the "beautification" of the official residence of the Delhi chief minister, Sirsa has questioned Arvind Kejriwal's eligibility to hold onto his position. Meanwhile, AAP leaders such as Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh have defended Arvind Kejriwal by pointing to expenses for the homes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the chief ministers of states governed by the BJP.

The addition/alteration of the Delhi CM's official residence cost a total of Rs 44.78 crore against a sanctioned value of Rs 43.70 crore, according to a PTI report.

(With inputs from agencies)