'Flatten The Curve', Urges Omar Abdullah Amid Surge In COVID-19 Cases In Kashmir

Amid the surge in coronavirus cases in the country, former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah urged everyone to follow the guidelines by maintaining social distancing and staying at home.This statement from Abdullah comes two days after the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir recorded its first death due to Coronavirus. The 65-year old man from Hyderpora, Srinagar had a medical history of diabetes, hypertension and obesity. Jammu and Kashmir government spokesperson Rohit Kansal informing about the death on Twitter added another four people who came in contact with the patient also tested positive on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Abdullah asserted the need to 'flatten the curve' and further requested people to disclose their travel history and contact the authorities.

The number of positive #COVIDー19 cases in J&K is going up but it’s not too late to #FlattenTheCurve. All we have to do is follow the guidelines to maintain #SocialDistanacing & #StayAtHomeAndStaySafe. Please disclose your travel history & contacts to the authorities. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 28, 2020

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir has been closed down completely after Kashmir reported its first death due to Coronavirus on Thursday creating panic across the Union Territory. The busiest J&K National Highway was deserted and only a few vehicles carrying essential goods were seen running smoothly after the Centre suspended collection of tolls on all the highways.

READ: Tata Trusts pledges Rs 500 crores for PPEs, testing kits as India battles Coronavirus

Omar Abdullah Urges EAM S. Jaishankar To Assist Kashmiri Students

Earlier on Thursday, Abdullah urged External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to help the Kashmiri students stranded at Indo-Bangladesh border amid the nationwide lockdown. Kashmiri students, stranded at Indo-Bangladesh border, have been told to return to their colleges and universities in the neighboring country.

Taking to Twiiter, Abdullah made an appeal to Jaishankar, asking the latter to assist the students.

READ: PM Modi launches 'PM CARES' Fund to aid anyone in distress amid Coronavirus lockdown

Coronavirus in India

As of date, 873 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) - 78 have been discharged and Maharashtra reporting the highest at 180. 19 deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries and the Prime Minister has issued a 21-day countrywide lockdown starting from 25 March to April 15.

READ: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India enters Day 4 of lockdown; active cases soar to 775

READ: BIG: UP govt deploys bus fleet to intercept migrant exodus from Delhi; 100 buses per hour