For Oppn Meet On Presidential Polls, Pawar Invites AIMIM; Owaisi Declines, Deputes Jaleel

With the second meeting of the Opposition over Presidential elections scheduled for June 21, AIMIM also received an invitation on Monday. Sharad Pawar, who is convening the meeting, invited Asaduddin Owaisi to discuss the polls. However, Owaisi would not be going and has deputed Imtiaz Jaleel to go instead.

All three potential Oppn candidates back out

Leaders of 17 parties- TMC, Congress, SP, NCP, DMK, RJD, Shiv Sena, CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML), National Conference, PDP, JDS, RSP, IUML, RLD and JMM participated while AAP, SAD, AIMIM, TRS, YSRCP and BJD did not attend the previous meeting of the opposition on June 15. On this occasion, a resolution was passed on to field a common candidate who will uphold the democratic ethos of the country. All the three names discussed for common opposition candidature- Sharad Pawar, Farooq Abdullah and Gopalkrishna Gandhi have refused.

Pawar had reasoned that he would be "happy to continue his service for the well-being of the common man" while Abdullah had cited the "critical juncture" Jammu & Kashmir was passing through, and how his efforts were required to help navigate "these uncertain times", as the reason. Gandhi said that the Opposition's candidate should not be the one who would ensure "unity among the parties", but the one who would generate a "national consensus and a national atmosphere".

Presidential election

As the term of President Ram Nath Kovind is ending on July 24, an election to fill this impending vacancy will be held on July 18. The President will be elected by the Electoral College comprising elected members of both Houses of Parliament and the Legislative Assemblies through a secret ballot. However, the nominated MPs and MLCs of various states are not eligible to partake in this election. The total value of the votes of electors is 10,86,431. While the last date for filing nomination papers is June 29, the counting of votes shall take place on July 21.