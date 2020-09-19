'Latin Word Force Majeure Well Accepted, Act Of God Is Not': Sitharaman Slams Critics

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday gave a fiery response to the Opposition criticising her “Act of God” remark. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, she said, when a simple woman Minister says 'Act of God', it is taken sarcastically while Latin word "force majeure" is well accepted.

Sitharaman, who is also India’s first woman Finance Minister, said that her remark is being criticised also because she "looks like a neighbourhood aunty" and asserted that twisting of her comment is irresponsible.

Earlier in August, the Finance Minister said that the economy has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, which is an "Act of God", and it will witness a contraction in the current fiscal. Her statement was criticised by various political parties.

"Many people spoke on GST compensation issue (and) my statement of Act of God was referred several times. I happy for that. People like using Latin expression of force majeure, for expressing extraordinary situation. But simple woman finance minister saying the Act of God is taken sarcastically. What is this sir?" she said.

“Force majeure in the court for clients is very well but not Act of God because this woman, who is minister, looks like neighbourhood aunty. So, how can she ever say this? I like this condescension," she said, taking a dig at the Opposition.

‘Irresponsible statements against Government’

Defending her remark on GST compensation to the States, Sitharaman said that twisting her comment or saying that the Centre is backing away its responsibility is an irresponsible comment towards a responsible government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I am ready to listen to your suggestions but not sarcasm. Name one state government, which can manage the current situation on its own," she said.

Further referring to the ongoing tensions between India and China at Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, the Finance Minister stated that she does not wish to speak closely on matters concerning the nationwide safety challenge; however, regardless of the state of affairs in Ladakh, the Central government will not be reducing down on devolution of taxes to the States.

