TMC MP's Remarks On Nirmala Sitharaman Cause Furore In Parliament, Expunged From Record

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy's comments against Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman caused a massive uproar on the first day of the Monsoon Session in the Parliament after the former passed a comment on the Finance Minister's attire.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi lashed out at the Dum Dum MP asking him to 'apologise unconditionally' for insulting the womenfolk in the country. "Commenting on personal attire...Being a senior member, what is he talking? He should apologise unconditionally. It is an insult to womenfolk," said Pralhad Joshi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister.

After the massive outcry, Roy's remarks were expunged from the record.

Saugata Roy, while debating on the Banking Regulation Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha threw a pot shot at Nirmala Sitharaman passing a personal comment on the Finance Minister, implying that the nation's economic condition had increased her worries.

While BJP MPs expressed their outrage against Saugata Roy's remarks, the Finance Minister, in her defence of the Bill said, "If only Saugata Roy could listen instead of making remarks on other factors."

Monsoon session begins amid COVID

From a new sitting plan to maintain physical distancing to providing multi-utility COVID kits to all MPs, several safety measures have been taken as an unprecedented Monsoon session of the Parliament sets off amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Touchless sanitizers have been kept at 40 different places within the Parliament House complex, and emergency medical teams and ambulances have also be stationed.

The Lok Sabha has also adopted a motion to do away with the Question Hour and private members' business. MPs have also been instructed to register their attendance through a mobile app, in an attempt to digitalize operations.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, the session will provide a total of 18 sittings spread over a period of 18 days (all the days including Saturdays and Sundays of the ensuing session will be working days) and a total of 47 items have been identified for being taken up during the Monsoon Session 2020. (These include 45 Bills and two financial items).

(With Agency Inputs)