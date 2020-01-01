Former AP CM Naidu Questions Jagan Reddy's Decision, Stands With Farmers

Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and President of the Telugu Desam Party, N Chandrababu Naidu, on Wednesday came out in support of the protesting farmers who joined a voluntary land pooling scheme to create a land bank for building a capital city. He paid a visit to the farmers to express solidarity with them. The farmers have been protesting for over two weeks against the decision of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's proposal to have three capitals.

Questions decision

Speaking to news agency ANI, Naidu said, "It is very unfortunate. The CM is unnecessarily disturbing Amravati. There is no need for additional investment. It is people's capital. There is a Secretary, HC, Assembly Council, DGP office, Raj Bhavan, Irrigation office, electricity offices are there in permanent buildings. Now he is saying that money is needed so they want to shift. All these things are false. He is saying that this is required for the development of backward areas. That is also not correct. If they want development, they should be looking for investment, and not shift the capital. Shifting the capital is just for 1000-5000 people. It won't help anybody, and so I condemn the idea. I want to extend support to the farmers, thus, I have come here."

He added, "In the reorganisation act, there is only one capital and not three capitals. There is no provision capital. He does not have the right to shift the High Court saince only the High Court has the right to do so."

Clearing the air around allegations of insider trading, he said, "Where is insider training? We have openly demanded and there is no violation of any rule."

On Tuesday, Naidu Tuesday urged its party cadre, leaders and people to donate the money that they would spend for New Year celebrations to the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi, which represents farmers protesting against the government's three-capital proposal. In a tweet, he said, "These are devastating times for Andhra Pradesh. Instead of solving existing problems, the Y S Jaganmohan Reddy government is creating new ones compounding the misery of people. The three capitals announcements has thrust the state into chaos."

Supporting all those who have been protesting since the last few weeks, he said, "With hope in their hands, they had given away their lands towards the construction of Amaravati. Their future must not be jeopardised. Their sacrifice must not go waste. Every one of us must stand shoulder to shoulder with the farmers and their families and support them in their struggle against injustice, against tyranny."

