Four Arrested In Karnataka For Celebratory Firing At BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra In Yadgir

The Karnataka Police on Wednesday arrested four people in connection with celebratory firing at BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yaatra in the Yadgir area. The celebratory gunshots were fired during a BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra rally on Wednesday.

Four arrested for firing celebratory shots

As per reports, it was found that out of two out of the four seized guns are licensed. The police department is further verifying the other two weapons. Several videos from the rally are doing rounds on the internet in which former Minister Babarao Chinchansur is seen posing with a gun as the BJP supporters were dancing to the beats of the drum.

The yatra was led by Union Minister Bhagwant Khuba, the MoS Chemicals and Fertilizers, and was intended to present the new Central Ministers to the public.

A Narayanswami began his Yatra in Bengaluru, at the State BJP Headquarters. Shobha Karandlaje organised the protest in Mandya, while Rajeev Chandrashekhar led the Yatra in Hubbali.

BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra

The Jan Ashirwad Yatra is being held across 22 states in which 43 central ministers are participating. In a big move, BJP president JP Nadda directed 43 newly inducted Union Ministers to embark on a 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' immediately after August 15. The new inductees into the Union Council of Ministers include Narayan Rane, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sarbananda Sonowal, Bhupender Yadav, Pashupati Paras, Anupriya Patel, Meenakshi Lekhi, Kapil Patil, Ajay Bhatt, Ashwini Vaishnav, Virendra Kumar and Shobha Karandlaje. The details of the mass outreach programme have been explained in a letter sent to the respective Ministers.

They have to cover a distance of 300-400 km during the Yatra from August 16-17 and August 19-20. Moreover, the Ministers have to plan their schedule in such a way that they visit a minimum of 3-4 Lok Sabha constituencies and 4-5 districts. The saffron party has asked them to include visits to religious places and the homes of famous saints, activists, social workers, litterateurs, national and international players and the kin of martyrs.

Nadda has also directed them to use the banners propagating the welfare schemes of the Centre pertaining to social and health issues, employment and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. As per the party, all COVID-19 related protocols will be followed in the 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' which shall be flagged off from near Railway Station or airports. For the effective coordination of the outreach programme, BJP has named in-charges for different states.



Image: Twitter