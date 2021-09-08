Fraudsters Pose As Karnataka Industry Minister Murugesh Nirani On Facebook, Seek Money

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, fraudsters are regularly updating their tricks to dupe people. Cyber scammers are using social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Twitter and Facebook to target people. Recently, a fake Facebook profile in name of Karnataka Large and Medium Scale Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani sought money from others.

Nirani in his Twitter handle confirmed that the Facebook account under his name is fake and intended to deceive people. He also said he will file a complaint with the Cybercrime police.

"It has come to my notice that some fraudsters have created a fake account using my name on social media and demanding money. This is totally false and intended to deceive people. Please don’t fall prey to such fraudsters," the minister said.

It has come to my notice that some fraudsters have created a fake account using my name on social media and demanding money. This is totally false and intended to deceive people. Please don’t fall prey to such fraudsters. pic.twitter.com/rDTOQLq0TX — Murugesh R Nirani (MRN) (@NiraniMurugesh) September 6, 2021

He added, "This is totally false. Don't let anyone fall into such a fraud. I have contemplated lodging a complaint with cyber crime about this."

Nirani also shared screenshots of conversations between crooks and another person. After starting the conversation, the swindlers can be seen asking Rs 10,000 to help a friend.

This is not the first such incident. Last year, Fraudsters impersonated BJP national general secretary BL Santosh on Facebook and asked a friend on the social media platform to transfer Rs 15,000. Responding to pleas for financial assistance, one of the BJP leader's friends transferred the mentioned amount. Following this, a police complaint was filed. Two people from Uttar Pradesh's Mathura were held for impersonating Santosh.

In July, fraudsters also tried to impersonate former Karnataka Chief Minister Jayadevappa Halappa Patel's son Mahima J Patel and borrow money from his friends. However, the JD(U) got wind of the development and lodged a complaint with the police. According to Mahima, some of his friends' received messages asking for financial help between Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000 citing a medical emergency.

Centre launches national helpline number to report cybercrime

In June, the Central government operationalised the national helpline number 155260 and its reporting platform for preventing financial loss due to cyber fraud. The number is currently operational in states and union territories such as Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana. In future, it will be rolled out in the remaining states.

