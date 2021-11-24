From Lalu Yadav Driving Jeep To Eating Orange Candy, Here Are RJD Chief's Viral Moments

Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Wednesday was seen driving a jeep in Patna. According to sources, the former Bihar Chief Minister drove a vehicle after many years. The video soon went viral on social media platforms. However, this is not the first time the RJD chief has made headlines. Similar viral videos related to Yadav have surfaced previously.

Lalu Yadav eating orange ice candy

Back in October, the Former Chief Minister of Bihar, Lalu Yadav was seen licking orange ice candy, in order to quench his thirst. The doctors have advised Lalu Yadav not to drink more than 500 ml of water per day, as his kidney is not functioning properly. Yadav, who is plagued with multiple diseases, felt thirsty and asked one of his staff members to get an orange ice candy for him from the ice cream vendor outside his residence. RJD MLC & Chairman Biscomaun Sunil Singh entered the 10 circular road residence of Rabri Devi and, observed the child-like behaviour of Lalu Yadav, and he ended up clicking three photographs of Lalu Yadav licking the orange Ice candy. RJD MLC Sunil Singh asserted, "When I entered the residence, I saw Lalu Ji licking orange ice candy and asked him to leave it."

"But he was thirsty and he had no option to quench his thirst as the doctors have advised him to drink only 500 ml of water every day. So he resorted to the new alternative to quench his thirst," Singh added.

Lalu Yadav living in RIMS Director's bungalow after conviction

In November 2020, Republic Media Network had accessed exclusive pictures of fodder scam convict and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav living a comfortable life in the bungalow allotted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Director in Ranchi. Sources informed that while Lalu was enjoying the perks of living in a bungalow, the newly-appointed Director Dr Kameshwar Prasad was himself staying in a guest house. The RJD leader was shifted to the RIMS Director’s bungalow in August 2020, to protect him from the COVID-19. When Lalu was shifted to the bungalow, the RIMS Director’s post was empty, but Lalu has not yet vacated the bungalow even after the new Director has taken charge.



Lalu Prasad Yadav's 73rd birthday celebration video

In June 2020, the RJD chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav turned 73. A video had emerged of the veteran politician celebrating his birthday via video calling. Yadav was seen cutting the cake brought by his younger son and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. In addition, he was also heard telling his family on a video call that he will feed the cake from the hospital itself.

Viral audiotape of Lalu Yadav calling NDA neta & offering ministership

In 2020, an audiotape of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav had gone viral wherein he was allegedly heard speaking to a BJP MLA, Lalan Paswan from Pirpainti constituency. The RJD supremo was heard asking Paswan to refrain from voting in the Speaker's election that will be held in the assembly. The audiotape in question was released by the state unit of BJP after ex-Deputy CM of Bihar Sushil Modi had claimed that Lalu is trying to lure NDA MLAs. In the audiotape, Lalu is heard saying:

"Many congratulations Paswan ji. Listen we will make you a minister and take your name forward. Right now, you refrain from voting or vote on our side."

When Lalan Paswan said that he is supposed to vote along party lines, Lalu Yadav is heard saying "Do not go to the assembly on that day. Be absent, tell them you tested positive for Coronavirus."



